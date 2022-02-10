COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Central grads Heckert, Jones return to Rapid City and beat SD Mines

With a pair of Rapid City Central graduates, the Metro State Denver women's basketball team outscored South Dakota Mines 23-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 63-51 victory Thursday night at the Young Center in Rapid City.

Jordon Heckert, a 2021 Central graduate, came off the bench for the Roadrunners (17-5 overall, 13-4 RMAC) and scored four points on 2 of 3 shooting, picking up a steal and hauling in two rebounds in nine minutes on the floor.

Mya Jones, a 2019 Central grad, also played nine minutes and collected two points on a pair of free throws and grabbed two rebounds, one offensive. Allie Navarette led MSU Denver with 13 points, while Morgan Griego added 12 and Maggie Justinak chipped in 11.

Melissa Johnstone came off the bench for the Hardrockers (3-20 overall, 3-14 RMAC) and scored a team-high 13 points as the only double-digit scorers for her squad. Piper Bauer earned nine points.

SD Mines hosts Colorado Christian (6-15 overall, 3-12 RMAC) Saturday.

Men's Basketball

MSU DENVER 86, SD MINES 73: Alejandro Rama's five 3-pointers and game-high 25 points weren't enough as the Hardrockers fell to the Roadrunners.

Rama finished 10 of 20 shooting in 38 minutes for SD Mines (7-16 overall, 5-12 RMAC). Brevin Walter added 19 points, and Kolten Mortensen collected 18.

Tyrei Randall paced MSU Denver (16-7 overall, 10-7 RMAC) with 16 points. Miles Gibson scored 15 points, Maris Colton tallied 14 and Ra'Shawn Langston Jake Chrisman each notched 10.

The Hardrockers host Colorado Christian (7-15 overall, 4-12 RMAC) Saturday.

