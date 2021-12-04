COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hardrocker men fall to Regis in OT

The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team struggled to find overtime buckets as Regis University pulled away for a 95-85 victory Saturday night at the Regis University Fieldhouse in Denver, Colorado.

Both teams went back and forth in the first half, but the Hardrockers pulled away for a 39-38 lead at the half.

Mines found itself trailing by a point with 11 seconds remaining in regulation, but Brevin Walter made a free throw to tie the game and send it into overtime.

In the overtime period, Regis outscored the Hardrockers 14-4 to seal the victory.

Brian Dawson led the way for the Rangers with 21 points, Tory Brady added 19 points and Will Cranston-Lown finished with 18.

Kolten Mortenson paced the Hardrockers with a double-double as he scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Brevin Walter chipped in eight points for Mines, Keagen Smith added 17 points and Alejandro Rama and Markel Allums finished with 10 apiece.

The Hardrockers (2-6 overall, 0-2 RMAC) hosts Adams State University in another Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

Regis runs past Mines in second half

Despite a strong first half, the South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Regis in the second as the Rangers battled back to pick up a 75-69 victory over the Hardrockers Saturday in Denver, Colorado.

Mines went into the second quarter with an 18-17 advantage and extended it to 41-33 at the half.

Regis cut the deficit to two with a 20-14 third quarter and put the game away with a 22-14 advantage in the fourth.

Tashika Burrell and Josey Ryan led the Rangers with 15 points a game, while Sam Deem finished with 10 points.

Bailey Johnson paced the Hardrockers with 16 points, Piper Bauer added 15 points and the duo of Ryan Weiss and Naomi Hidalgo finished with 11 apiece.

South Dakota Mines (0-8 overall, 0-2 RMAC) will host Adams State on Saturday.

