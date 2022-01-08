COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hardrocker men pick up 3rd straight win

The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team overcame a second-half deficit and earned its third win in a row with 72-61 victory over Colorado State University-Pueblo at Massari Arena in Pueblo, Colorado on Saturday.

The Thunderwolves took a 31-26 advantage into the half, but the Hardrockers went on a run in the second and outscored CSU-Pueblo 46-30 to earn their fourth win in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Alejandro Rama led the way for Mines with 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Brevin Walter finished with 20 points. Kolten Mortensen tacked on 10 points for the Hardrockers.

Payne Meekness paced the Thunderwolves with 19 points and Lian Ramiro tacked on 13.

South Dakota Mines (6-8 overall, 4-4 RMAC) will host Regis University on Friday and Colorado Mines Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

CSU-Pueblo earns narrow victory over Hardrockers

Colorado State University-Pueblo held off a late comeback attempt from South Dakota Mines in the final moments of regulation as it scored a 63-60 win in Pueblo, Colorado on Saturday.

The Thunderwolves carried a 14-8 lead into the second quarter and extended it to 30-22 at the break.

The Hardrockers made up some ground with an 18-14 third quarter and cut the deficit to 61-60 with 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

Janaiya Davis made a pair of free throws a few seconds later to seal the victory for Pueblo.

Ro Dominguez paced Pueblo with 14 points, while Davis finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Madelyn Heiser led Mines with 18 points, Bailey Johnson added 13 points and Ryan Weiss had 12 points and 10 boards.

The Hardrockers (1-13 overall, 1-7 RMAC) host Regis University on Friday.

