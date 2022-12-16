COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hardrocker men top CSU Pueblo in OT

Brevin Walter poured in 34 points as the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team beat CSU Pueblo 81-76 in overtime Friday night at the King Center in Rapid City.
Walter finished 11 of 21 shooting, pulled down 12 rebounds and went 10 for 10 at the free-throw line in 42 minutes on the floor. Kolten Mortensen added 18 points, and Alejandro Rama chipped in nine for the Hardrockers (4-7 overall, 3-2 RMAC). SD Mines shot 51.8%, went 8 of 22 from 3-point range and converted 15 of 18 free throws.
The Hardrockers host NM Highlands on Saturday.
BLACK HILLS STATE 83, NM HIGHLANDS 70: The Yellow Jacket men kept their perfect season intact Friday night with an 83-70 win over the Cowboys at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
Joel Scott finished with 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds for BHSU (11-0, 5-0), while Sindou Cisse scored 19 points, PJ Hayes tallied 16 and Matthew Ragsdale added 12. Adam Moussa chipped in nine points and six assists.
The Yellow Jackets shot 48.3%, went 11 of 32 from 3-point range and converted 14 of 17 free throws.
BHSU is at Adams State on Dec. 30.
Women
CSU PUEBLO 77, SD MINES 75 (2OT): Piper Bauer's 27 points weren't enough as the South Dakota Mines women's basketball team fell to CSU Pueblo 77-75 in double overtime Friday night at the King Center in Rapid City.
Bauer finished 11 of 25 shooting and hauled in 12 rebounds to record a double-double, while Bailey Johnson added 11 points and Lauren Herman grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hardrockers (1-10 overall, 1-4 RMAC). SD Mines shot 40.9% from the floor, went 8 of 25 from 3-point range and converted 13 of 24 free throws.
SD Mines hosts New Mexico Highlands on Saturday.
BLACK HILLS STATE 57, NM HIGHLANDS 48: Niki Van Wyk tallied 15 points as the Yellow Jacket women picked up a win over the Cowgirls at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
Wyk finished 5 of 9 shooting, while Haylee Weathersby scored 10 points off the bench for BHSU (9-2, 4-1). The Yellow Jackets shot 39.3% from the floor, went 9 of 24 from 3-point range and converted 4 of 8 free throws.
BHSU is at Adams State on Dec. 30.