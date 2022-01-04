 Skip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hardrocker women get maiden win

  Updated
SD Mines logo

The South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team used a big second quarter to pick up its first win of the season with a 74-72 victory over Fort Lewis College Tuesday night at the King Center in Rapid City.

Mines went into the fourth up 62-51, but Fort Lewis cut the deficit to one point at 73-72 with 1:30 remaining in regulation. Bailey Johnson made a free throw 23 seconds later and the Hardrockers defense held on the rest of the way to seal the win.

Piper Bauer paced Mines with 15 points, while Madelyn Heiser chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson added 12 points for the Hardrockers, Melissa Johnstone added 11 points and Anna Combalia dished out 11 assists.

Sydney Candelaria led the Skyhawks with 23 points and Brooke McGee finished with 14.

South Dakota Mines (1-12 overall, 1-6 RMAC) is back in action Saturday when it travels to Colorado to take on Colorado State Pueblo.

Men’s Basketball

Mines cruises past Fort Lewis

South Dakota Mines scored its third Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory with a 94-78 win over Fort Lewis College Tuesday night at the King Center in Rapid City.

Mines had six players score in double figures, led by Alejandro Rama, who led all scorers with 24 points. Brevin Walter chipped in with 16 points for the Hardrockers, Kolten Mortensen, Keagen Smith and Kolton Frugoli added 14 apiece and Bryce Sherrell finished with 10.

Akuel Kot paced the Skyhawks with 19 points and Junior Garbrah finished with 13.

South Dakota Mines (5-8 overall, 3-4 RMAC) will play at Colorado State University Pueblo on Saturday.

