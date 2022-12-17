 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hardrockers men fall short in comeback bid

  • 0
M6.jpg (copy)

SD Mines guard Brevin Walter (23) goes up for a shot in the lane during the Hardrockers' loss to Nebraska Kearney on Nov. 23, 2021 at the King Center.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The South Dakota Mines men trailed New Mexico Highlands by 14 at halftime, but fought their way back into the mix in the second half.

The Hardrockers clawed all the way back and tied the game at 72-72 with 5:18 to play. The Cowboys held on though and pulled out an 82-80 victory Saturday at the King Center.

Mines (4-8, 3-3 RMAC) shot 48.1% from the field on 26 of 54 shooting and knocked down 29.2% of its 3s on 7 of 24 attempts.

NM Highlands (5-7, 3-3 RMAC) finished the night 52.4% from the field on 33 of 63 shooting and made 47.4% of its 3s on 9 of 19 shooting.

Alejandro Rama and Brevin Walter finished in double figures for the Hardrockers with 29 and 25 points, respectively.

Mines returns to action on Dec. 30 at Fort Lewis College.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

New Mexico Highlands stuns SD Mines women in fourth quarter

South Dakota Mines led New Mexico Highlands 56-54 after three quarters.

The Cowgirls bounced back and rattled off 28 fourth-quarter points to pick up an 82-67 victory Saturday at the King Center.

Mines (1-11, 1-5 RMAC) finished the game at 35.7% from the field on 25 of 70 shooting and 28% from 3 on 9 of 31 attempts.

NM Highlands (9-3, 3-3 RMAC) shot 39.7% from the field on 25 of 63 shooting and connected on 7 of 22 3-point shots at a clip of 31.8%

Three Hardrockers finished in double figures as Lauren Herman led the way 16 points en route to a double-double thanks to 10 rebounds. Megan Alexander and Piper Bauer added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Mines returns to action on Dec. 30 at Fort Lewis College.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Police in South Dakota are investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. Police in Mitchell, South Dakota say the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the body of the girl, who had been adopted by the woman arrested. The couple had informed the Davison County Coroner that they were traveling from Airway Heights, Washington to Pine Ridge in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports both were charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of child. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News