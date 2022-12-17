COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hardrockers men fall short in comeback bid

The South Dakota Mines men trailed New Mexico Highlands by 14 at halftime, but fought their way back into the mix in the second half.

The Hardrockers clawed all the way back and tied the game at 72-72 with 5:18 to play. The Cowboys held on though and pulled out an 82-80 victory Saturday at the King Center.

Mines (4-8, 3-3 RMAC) shot 48.1% from the field on 26 of 54 shooting and knocked down 29.2% of its 3s on 7 of 24 attempts.

NM Highlands (5-7, 3-3 RMAC) finished the night 52.4% from the field on 33 of 63 shooting and made 47.4% of its 3s on 9 of 19 shooting.

Alejandro Rama and Brevin Walter finished in double figures for the Hardrockers with 29 and 25 points, respectively.

Mines returns to action on Dec. 30 at Fort Lewis College.

New Mexico Highlands stuns SD Mines women in fourth quarter

South Dakota Mines led New Mexico Highlands 56-54 after three quarters.

The Cowgirls bounced back and rattled off 28 fourth-quarter points to pick up an 82-67 victory Saturday at the King Center.

Mines (1-11, 1-5 RMAC) finished the game at 35.7% from the field on 25 of 70 shooting and 28% from 3 on 9 of 31 attempts.

NM Highlands (9-3, 3-3 RMAC) shot 39.7% from the field on 25 of 63 shooting and connected on 7 of 22 3-point shots at a clip of 31.8%

Three Hardrockers finished in double figures as Lauren Herman led the way 16 points en route to a double-double thanks to 10 rebounds. Megan Alexander and Piper Bauer added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Mines returns to action on Dec. 30 at Fort Lewis College.