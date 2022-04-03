COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Joel Scott named Bevo Francis Award finalist

Black Hills State standout Joel Scott was named a finalist for the Bevo Francis Award Saturday afternoon.

The 2022 Bevo Francis Award Finalist List consists of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.

Scott averaged 23.1 points per game this season, leading the Yellow Jackets to the Final Four in the NCAA DII Tournament.

He became the BHSU single-season record holder for total points (787), total rebounds (362) and field goals made (291). He also broke the school record for points scored in a game, with 50 against Western Colorado.

Scott currently sits at 1,652 career points, 529 points away from breaking the BHSU all-time scoring record of 2,180 held by Kim Templeton (1972-76).

Scott also finished the regular season leading the nation in defensive rebounding, averaging 8.79 per game, and ranked Top 10 in nine statistical categories.

The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within small college basketball. The winner will be crowned April 4.

BHSU Softball drops doubleheader to CSU Pueblo

In Game 1, ThunderWolves (14-13, 10-12 RMAC) dominated the Yellow Jackets (8-15, 6-16 RMAC) en route to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory in six innings.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the CSU Pueblo squeaked past BHSU with a 3-2 win in a pitcher's dual that went 11 innings.

Scayla Tuschen led the way for BHSU with five innings of scoreless work in the circle.

CSU Pueblo claimed victory with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 11th on a walkoff single by Delaney Barela.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0