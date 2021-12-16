 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Mines men lose to Ross Williams, Colorado Christian

SD Mines logo

Ross Williams scored 39 points to lead Colorado Christian University to a 73-66 victory over South Dakota Mines Thursday night at the CCU Event Center in Lakewood, Colorado.

The game was close throughout the first half, but the Cougars went on a run to close out the period and took a 39-34 lead into the break.

The Hardrockers cut CCU’s lead to just one, 67-66, in the second half, but wasn’t able to get over the hump as the Cougars held off the Mines late.

Andy Stafford chipped in 18 points for Christian, while he and Williams led the team on the boards with seven apiece.

Keagen Smith led the Hardrockers with 20 points, Brevin Walter added 13 points and Kolten Mortensen finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

South Dakota Mines (3-7 overall, 1-3 RMAC) will look to bounce back when it plays at Metro State at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

People are also reading…

Colorado Christian drops Mines on late free throws

Despite the South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team making the game interesting in the fourth quarter, Colorado Christian was able to score the narrow 77-75 victory with a pair of late free throws on Thursday.

The Cougars opened the game with a lead and carried a 20-13 advantage into the second quarter.

The Hardrockers battled back in the second and cut the deficit to 37-31 at the half, but CCU regained the momentum in the third with a 25-19 advantage.

Mines outscored the Cougars 25-15 in the fourth but it wouldn’t be enough as Christian held on for the win.

Lourdes Gonzalez led the Cougars with 17 points, Grace Field added 13 points and Agnes Paul finished with 12.

Ryan Weiss led the way for the Hardrockers with 20 points, while Bailey Johnson had 19 points and Piper Bauer tacked on 13.

South Dakota Mines (0-10 overall, 0-4 RMAC) will be back in action Saturday when it travels to Metropolitan State-Denver.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

The city pays out a $41,000 fine to the state for not completing required paperwork? And to think that the Council could have been spent that …

Your Two Cents for Dec. 15

Your Two Cents for Dec. 15

Gov. Noem has obviously never taught school. Moments of silence are rare, and students will see it as phone use time, not prayer. As a taxpaye…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; …

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News