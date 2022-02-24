COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Mines women pick up fourth straight win

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team continued to pick up steam and picked up its fourth straight victory on Thursday with a 77-67 win over UC Colorado Colorado Springs on the road.

The Hardrockers improved to 7-20 overall and 7-14 in the RMAC while UCCS fell to 13-15 overall and 11-11 in the RMAC.

Weiss led the way with 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting and added six 3-pointers in the game.

Mines looks to keep its streak alive at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Mexico Highlands.

Mountain Lions cruise to lopsided win over Mines men

University of Colorado at Colorado Springs men went on a 10-0 run at the end of the first half on its way to an 80-61 win over South Dakota Mines Thursday evening at the Gallogly Events Center in Colorado Springs.

Alejandro Rama led the way for Mines with 18 points, while Kolten Mortensen (16 points) and Brevin Walter (15 points) also finished in double figures.

UCCS connected on 50.8% of their field goals and held the Hardrockers to 37.1% shooting. The Mountain Lions also finished the game 41.9% from three point land.

The Hardrockers return to action at 4 p.m. Saturday at New Mexico Highlands.

