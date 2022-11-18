 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Moussa's buzzer-beater lifts BHSU over MSU Moorhead

  • 0
Moussa

Black Hills State guard Adam Moussa (10) draws a foul trying to dribble around an Oklahoma Christian defender during a Nov. 12 game at the Price Athletic Center in Edmond, Okla. 

 Kent Bush, Journal correspondent

Adam Moussa drilled a turnaround jumper as time expired to lift the Black Hills State men's basketball team to a 78-77 victory over MSU Moorhead in the East/West Challenge on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Moussa finished with 22 points for the No. 10 ranked Yellow Jackets (3-0), while Joel Scott scored a game-high 31 points on 12 of 20 shooting and Matthew Ragsdale added 12 points.

BHSU shot 47.6% from the floor, went 4 of 16 from 3-point range and converted 14 of 19 free throws. The Yellow Jackets also scored 12 points off turnovers and committed only six turnovers.

The Dragons (2-1), who had four players in double figures, shot 42.9% from the floor, went 3 of 16 from 3-point range and collected 19 second-chance points.

Black Hills State plays Augustana on Day 2 of the East/West Challenge at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

People are also reading…

AUGUSTANA 82, SD MINES 60: The Hardrockers fell behind early and dropped a 22-point contest to the Vikings in the East/West Challenge on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Kolten Mortensen led SD Mines (0-3) with 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting, while Brevin Walter added 14 points on 6 of 14 shooting. Kolton Frugoli pulled down 10 rebounds and chipped in five points.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Hardrockers shot 43.3% from the floor, 6 of 25 from 3-point range and tallied 10 second-chance points.

Augustana (2-1) shot 45.2%, 14 of 35 from 3-point range, tallied 16 second-chance points and added 18 fast-break points.

SD Mines faces MSU Moorhead on Day 2 of the East/West Challenge at noon Saturday.

Women

SIOUX FALLS 64, SD MINES 57: SD Mines cut its deficit to 36-35 with 3:53 to play in the third quarter, but Sioux Falls pulled away to take a 42-37 lead entering the final quarter.

The Cougars cemented their lead in the final quarter to walk away with a 64-57 home win Friday at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls.

Mines (0-3) shot 39.3% from the field on 22 of 56 shooting and made just 3 of 17 3-pointers. The Hardrockers also struggled from the free-throw line, converting 10 of 16 attempts (62.5%).

Two Hardrockers finished in double figures as Savea Mansfield tallied 14 points off the bench and Sydnee Durtsche totaled 10 points on 3 of 3 shots from the field and 4 of 4 free throws.

USF (2-2) converted on 35.1% of shots from the field on 20 of 57 shooting but shot 31.6% (6 of 19) from 3 and 81.8% on 18 of 22 attempts from the charity stripe.

SD Mines returns to action Sunday against Northern State in Aberdeen.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

So the proponents of legalized recreational marijuana are using the argument that just because other states have legalized it, therefore we sh…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News