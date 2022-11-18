COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Moussa's buzzer-beater lifts BHSU over MSU Moorhead

Adam Moussa drilled a turnaround jumper as time expired to lift the Black Hills State men's basketball team to a 78-77 victory over MSU Moorhead in the East/West Challenge on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Moussa finished with 22 points for the No. 10 ranked Yellow Jackets (3-0), while Joel Scott scored a game-high 31 points on 12 of 20 shooting and Matthew Ragsdale added 12 points.

BHSU shot 47.6% from the floor, went 4 of 16 from 3-point range and converted 14 of 19 free throws. The Yellow Jackets also scored 12 points off turnovers and committed only six turnovers.

The Dragons (2-1), who had four players in double figures, shot 42.9% from the floor, went 3 of 16 from 3-point range and collected 19 second-chance points.

Black Hills State plays Augustana on Day 2 of the East/West Challenge at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

AUGUSTANA 82, SD MINES 60: The Hardrockers fell behind early and dropped a 22-point contest to the Vikings in the East/West Challenge on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Kolten Mortensen led SD Mines (0-3) with 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting, while Brevin Walter added 14 points on 6 of 14 shooting. Kolton Frugoli pulled down 10 rebounds and chipped in five points.

The Hardrockers shot 43.3% from the floor, 6 of 25 from 3-point range and tallied 10 second-chance points.

Augustana (2-1) shot 45.2%, 14 of 35 from 3-point range, tallied 16 second-chance points and added 18 fast-break points.

SD Mines faces MSU Moorhead on Day 2 of the East/West Challenge at noon Saturday.

Women

SIOUX FALLS 64, SD MINES 57: SD Mines cut its deficit to 36-35 with 3:53 to play in the third quarter, but Sioux Falls pulled away to take a 42-37 lead entering the final quarter.

The Cougars cemented their lead in the final quarter to walk away with a 64-57 home win Friday at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls.

Mines (0-3) shot 39.3% from the field on 22 of 56 shooting and made just 3 of 17 3-pointers. The Hardrockers also struggled from the free-throw line, converting 10 of 16 attempts (62.5%).

Two Hardrockers finished in double figures as Savea Mansfield tallied 14 points off the bench and Sydnee Durtsche totaled 10 points on 3 of 3 shots from the field and 4 of 4 free throws.

USF (2-2) converted on 35.1% of shots from the field on 20 of 57 shooting but shot 31.6% (6 of 19) from 3 and 81.8% on 18 of 22 attempts from the charity stripe.

SD Mines returns to action Sunday against Northern State in Aberdeen.