COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Moussa's career-high lifts Yellow Jacket men past MCU

Thanks in part to a career-high scoring night for Adam Moussa, the Black Hills State University men’s basketball team earned a 98-92 victory over Western Colorado University at the Paul Wright Gymnasium in Gunnison, Colorado on Friday night.

The Yellow Jackets had a 10-point lead nine minutes into the first half and eventually led 35-32 at the break.

The second half wasn’t easy for BHSU, as it led by 12 early, but trailed 65-64 just a few minutes later.

The Yellow Jackets regained the momentum, bump the lead back to 11 and held on the rest of the way for the win.

Moussa led the way for Black Hills State with 32 points and 11 rebounds, while Joel Scott added 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Sava Dukic chipped in with 27 points, including 9-for-9 shooting from the free-throw line.

Matthew Ragsdale paced the Mountaineers with 26 points, Avery Rembao tacked on 14 points and Jaelan McCloud finished with 12.

Black Hills State (10-4 overall, 8-1 RMAC) will play another conference game Tuesday when it hosts Chadron State College.

Regis holds off second-half Mines rally

Regis University outscored South Dakota Mines 10-4 in the final minutes of regulation to pick up a 66-59 win over the Hardrockers Friday night at the King Center in Rapid City.

The Rangers led 30-24 at the break, but Mines began to battle back and eventually led 49-48 with eight minutes and 30 seconds remaining in regulation.

Regis made its final push a short time later to score the victory.

Will Cranston-Lown led the Rangers with 20 points, Brian Dawson chipped in with 16 points and Troy Brady had 10.

Brevin Walter paced the Hardrockers with 26 points, while Alejandro Rama added 15 points and Kolton Frugoli had nine.

South Dakota Mines (6-8 overall, 4-4 RMAC) will host Colorado School of Mines at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

Regis cruises past Hardrockers

Regis University took a lead at the half and never let up as it cruised to a 79-61 victory over South Dakota Mines at the King Center in Rapid City on Friday.

The Rangers carried a 40-32 lead into the half and outscored the Hardrockers 24-16 for a 64-48 advantage to open the final frame.

Tashika Burrell led Regis with 19 points, Athena Saragoza added 15 points and Erin Stroberg finished with 12.

Ryan Weiss paced Mines with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Piper Bauer and Naomi Hidalgo chipped in with nine points apiece.

Up next, the Hardrockers (1-14 overall, 1-8 RMAC) will host Colorado School of Mines at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0