COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northern State runs past Hardrockers

The South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team fell behind early and couldn’t recover as it suffered a 78-55 loss to Northern State at the East vs. West Challenge at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen on Friday.

The Wolves jumped out to a 20-12 lead with 10:27 left in the first half and eventually carried a 41-24 advantage into the break.

Northern State kept the momentum in the second half and held off the Hardrockers for the win.

Sam Masten paced the Wolves with 14 points, Jacksen Moni added 13 points, Augustin Reede had 12 points and Kobe Busch finished with 11.

Alejandro Rama paced Mines led the way for Mines with 17 points, while Kolten Mortensen had 13 points and seven boards.

The Hardrockers (1-2) will play Augustana University at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Augustana pulls away from BHSU in second half

Augustana outscored Black Hills State in the second half as they picked up a 73-63 win over the Yellow Jackets on the first day of the East vs. West Challenge in Aberdeen on Friday.

Both teams battled in the first half, but the Vikings carried the narrow 31-30 advantage into the half.

The second half was another close affair with the Yellow Jackets gaining a 59-56 lead with less than five minutes remaining in the game.

Augustana outscored Black Hills State 17-4 in the final minutes of regulation to seal the win.

Isaac Fink led the Vikings with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Tyler Riemersma chipped in with 21 points and Dylan LeBrun added 10.

Adam Moussa paced BHSU with 17 points, Joel Scott added 11 points and the duo of Ryker Cisarik and Tommy Donavan tacked on 10 points apiece.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1) will play Northern State University at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Women’s Basketball

Balanced offense leads BHSU past Wayne St.

With the help of a balanced offensive attack, the Black Hills State women’s basketball team earned a 66-50 victory over Wayne St. at Rice Auditorium in Wayne, Nebraska on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets fell behind 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, but bounced back to take the second 19-12.

Black Hills State added to its lead with a 20-14 third quarter and kept up the pressure with a 14-10 fourth.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t have a double figure scorer, with Danica Kocer leading the way with nine points, Ashley Davis added eight points and Megan Engesser finished with seven.

Morgan Hammerbeck paced the team in rebounds with 10.

Lauren Zacharias led the Wildcats with 16 points, while Maya Fitzpatrick finished with 11.

Black Hills State (2-1) will play at the University of Sioux Falls at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

