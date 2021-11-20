COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northern State tops BHSU with late run

The Northern State men’s basketball team scored a narrow 92-90 victory over Black Hills State after going on a run late in regulation on the last day of the East vs. West Challenge in Aberdeen on Saturday.

The first half was tightly contested from the start until the Wolves gained a 36-29 advantage with 7:28 remaining.

The Yellow Jackets battled back into the game with an 11-1 run and eventually led 48-46 at the break.

Late in the second half, BHSU began to pull away with an 89-83 advantage, but Northern State had other plans as it went on a 9-1 run to seal the victory.

Sam Masten paced the Wolves with 34 points, Kailleb Walton-Blanden added 19 points, Cole Bergan had 12 points and Augustin Reede finished with 10.

Sindou Cisse led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 26 points, while PJ Hayes added 20.

Joel Scott finished with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Adam Moussa rounded out the double-figure scorers for BHSU with 13.

Black Hills State (2-2) will play at Montana State University – Billings on Wednesday.

Augustana cruises past Hardrockers

Augustana carried a 14-point lead into the half and didn’t look back as it ran past South Dakota Mines for an 82-58 victory on the final day of the East vs. West Challenge on Saturday.

The Vikings led by as many as 24 points in the first half (38-14), but the Hardrockers cut it to 14 as Augie led 42-28 at the half.

Mines cut the deficit to eight in the second half, but couldn’t get any closer as the Vikings closed out the victory with a 22-6 run.

Isaac Fink led Augustana with 16 points, Tyler Riemersma added 15 points and Jameson Bryan finished with 10.

Alejandro Rama paced the Hardrockers with 23 points, Kolten Mortensen had 14 points and Brevin Walter tacked on 10.

Rama and Mortensen led the team with eight rebounds apiece.

South Dakota Mines (1-3) will host the University of Nebraska – Kearney on Tuesday.

Women’s Basketball

Yellowjackets run past Mines women

Montana State University – Billings outscored South Dakota Mines 41-16 in the second half as they scored a 81-44 win over the Hardrockers in Billings, Montana on Saturday.

Although the Yellowjackets began to pull away in the second half, they had little trouble in the first quarter as they jumped out to 20-11 advantage.

Mines kept the second quarter close, but Billings carried a 40-28 lead into the half.

The Yellowjackets used a 24-8 fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Danielle Zahn led Billings with 14 points, while Taryn Shelley and Cariann Kunkel added 12 points apiece.

The Hardrockers were led by Makenna Bodette, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds.

South Dakota Mines (0-4) will play at Wayne State College on Wednesday.

Balanced offense leads USF past Black Hills State

The University of Sioux Falls, led by a balanced offensive attack, earned a 74-56 win over Black Hills State at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Both teams battled to an 11-all tie to close out the first quarter, but the Cougars began to pull away in the second and led 30-25 at the half.

Sioux Falls kept its momentum in the third and extended its lead to 61-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

Megan Fannin led the way for the Cougars with 18 points and eight rebounds, Krystal Carlson added 15 points, Dallie Hoskinson tacked on 14 points and Sydney White finished with 10.

Danica Kocer paced the Yellow Jackets with 11 points, while Kalla Bertram finished with nine.

Black Hills State (2-2) will play in the Malika Sports Oahu Thanksgiving Classic in Kaneohe, Hawaii starting on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets take on Hawaii Pacific University Wednesday, before playing Walsh University, Ohio on Friday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0