COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Piper Bauer's 22 points carry Hardrocker women to first win

Piper Bauer knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points on 8 of 19 shooting as the South Dakota Mines women's basketball team picked up its first win of the season in an 80-72 victory over UC Colorado Springs on Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center in Rapid City.

Naomi Hidalgo and Lauren Herman finished in double figures for the Hardrockers (1-6 overall, 1-0 RMAC), scoring 11 and 12 points respectively, while Bailey Johnson came off the bench and tallied 10 points in 15 minutes and Sydnee Durtsche pulled down 13 rebounds, including five offensive.

Amyah Moore Allen led the Mountain Lions (1-6, 0-1) with 19 points, and Maison White added 15.

SD Mines is back in action Saturday, hosting Regis (3-4, 0-1).

BLACK HILLS STATE 71, REGIS 64 (OT): The Yellow Jacket women outscored the Rangers 11-4 in overtime to earn their fourth straight win in their first RMAC game of the season.

Four players finished in double figures for BHSU (6-1, 1-0), led by Danica Kocer, who tallied 17 points on 6 of 17 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Morgan Hammerbeck and Niki Van Wyk notched 11 points apiece, and Megan Engesser chipped in 10.

Erin Fry paced Regis (3-4, 0-1) with a game-high 24 points on 8 of 15 shooting, and Erin Stroberg added 11.

The Yellow Jackets host UC Colorado Springs (1-6, 0-1) on Saturday.

Men

BLACK HILLS STATE 75, REGIS 65: The No. 5 Yellow Jackets overcome a 10-point deficit ands outscored the Rangers 52-32 in the second half to remain undefeated on the season and open RMAC play with a win.

PJ Hayes knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points off the bench on 7 of 10 shooting for BHSU (7-0, 1-0), while Joel Scott and Jaeton Hackley poured in 13 points each.

Eddy Egun led Regis (3-4, 0-1) with 17 points.

The Yellow Jackets are back on the floor Saturday, hosting UC Colorado Springs (7-1, 1-0).

UC COLORADO SPRINGS 74, SD MINES 71: The Hardrocker men squandered a 10-point lead in the final seven minutes of the contest to fall to the Mountain Lions on Friday at the Donald E. Young Center in Rapid City.

Brevin Walter drilled five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 27 points on 9 of 25 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds for SD Mines (1-6, 0-1). Kolten Mortensen added 15 points and Kolton Frugoli chipped in 13.

Beni Fungula paced UC Colorado Springs (7-1, 1-0) with 31 points, Jon'il Fugett scored 14 points and Logan Bracamonte added 11.

The Hardrockers host Regis (3-4, 0-1) on Saturday.