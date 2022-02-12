COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Rama 3-pointer lifts Mines past Colorado Christian

Alejandro Rama hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining in regulation as the South Dakota Mines men’s basketball team earned an 81-78 victory over Colorado Christian University on Saturday at the King Center in Rapid City.

Brevin Walter had a big game for the Hardrockers as he scored 38 points. Kolten Mortensen added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Mines, Keagan Smith chipped in with 13 points and Rama finished with 11.

The Hardrockers (8-16 overall, 6-12 RMAC) will host Chadron State on Thursday.

NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS 83, BLACK HILLS STATE 74: The Cowboys pulled away in the second half as they picked up a win over the Yellow Jackets Saturday night in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Adam Moussa paced BHSU with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Joel Scott had 20 points and 16 boards. PJ Hayes added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Black Hills State (16-7 overall, 14-4 RMAC) will play at Chadron State on Tuesday.

Women’s Basketball

BLACK HILLS STATE 74, NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS 55: Thanks in part to a 22-8 opening quarter advantage for the Yellow Jackets, Black Hills State cruised to a win over New Mexico Highlands on Saturday.

Morgan Hammerbeck led BHSU with 18 points, Danica Kocer added 14 points and Ashlee Beacom led the team on the boards with 11.

The Yellow Jackets (15-8 overall, 13-4 RMAC) will play at Chadron State on Tuesday.

SOUTH DAKOTA MINES 69, COLORADO CHRISTIAN 54: Led by a balanced offensive attack, the Hardrockers scored a victory over Colorado Christian on Saturday.

Makenna Bodette led the way for Mines with 20 points, while Naomi Hidalgo and Bailey Johnson added 10 points apiece. Madelyn Heiser and Ryan Weiss.

South Dakota Mines (4-20 overall, RMAC 4-14) will host Chadron State Thursday.

