COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Ryan Weiss becomes SD Mines' all-time leading 3-point shooter

Ryan Weiss set the 3-point record for the South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team, but the Hardrockers fell behind early and couldn’t catch up as they suffered an 89-82 loss to Chadron State on Saturday.

Weiss, a senior, made four of her 11 3-point attempts and finished the night with career No. 252 to surpass former teammate Sami Steffeck.

The Eagles took a 19-13 lead to close out the first quarter and outscored Mines 29-24 in the second to take a 48-37 advantage into the half.

The Hardrockers cut the deficit with a 22-20 third quarter, but weren't able to make up any more ground in the fourth.

Semiyah Worrell led the way for Chadron with 23 points, Ashayla Powers added 22 points, Jori Peters had 19 points and Micheala Dammann finished with 12.

Weiss and Naomi Hidalgo paced Mines with 16 points apiece, while Piper Bauer finished with 15.

The Hardrockers (1-17 overall, 1-11 RMAC) return home to take on New Mexico Highlands Friday, followed by a matchup with University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

Mines pulls away late for win over Chadron State

South Dakota Mines bounced back from a tough loss to score a hard-fought 65-62 win over Chadron State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup Saturday night in Chadron.

The Hardrockers got out to a fast start, leading 7-0 and 22-8 with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

The Eagles went on a 17-2 run over the next five minutes and took their first lead at 25-24 before closing out the first half tied at 32 points apiece.

The second half was a back-and-forth affair before Chadron went on a run to make it 53-43 with 10:42 remaining in regulation.

Mines began to battle back and regained the lead at 62-60 on a Brevin Walter jump shot with less than four minutes remaining.

Kolten Mortensen made a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach.

Mortensen led the Hardrockers with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Walter added 15 points and Adriano Rama finished with 13 points.

Teddy Parham paced the Eagles with 19 points, while the duo of Mason Hiemstra and Marcus Jefferson added 11 apiece.

South Dakota Mines (6-11 overall, 4-7 RMAC) hosts New Mexico Highlands on Friday.

