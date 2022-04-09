COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Sawvell leads BHSU at Bauer Open

Kyla Sawvell took home the top spot in three events as she led the way for Black Hills State at Bauer Open track and field meet at on Saturday at O'Harra Stadium.

Sawvell, a Wall native, finished first in the hammer throw (185 feet, 11 inches), the shot put (47 feet, 4.5 inches) and the discus (137 feet, 7 inches).

Breanne Fuller won a pair of events for the Yellow Jackets, including the 100-meter dash (12.12 seconds) and the 200 (27.05).

Sophie Curtis and Hannah Hendrick rounded out the winners for BHSU with victories in the 400 meter hurdles (1 minute, 11.98 seconds) and the pole vault (12 feet, 3 inches).

Chadron State had a trio of winners, including Alissa Wieman in the 1500 (5:03.87), Denae Rader in the 100-meter hurdles (15.72) and Caydince Groth in the 400 (1:01.74).

On the men’s side, the Eagles led the day with five individual winners, including Shane Collins in the hammer throw (195 feet, 2.2 inches), Osiel Cano in the 400-meter hurdles (56.75), Daniel Reynolds in the shot put (48 feet, 5.25 inches), Quest Savery in the javelin throw (191 feet, 3 inches) and Derrick Nwagwu in the triple jump (49 feet, 2.5 inches).

The Hardrockers finished the day with three first-place winners, including Jeremiah Bridges in the long jump (23 feet, 8.75 inches), Ethan Pitlick in the 400 (50.38) and Tim Dunham in the discus (49 feet, 61 inches).

Gevin Paas of BHSU rounded out the local winners as he took the top spot in the discus (49 feet, 61 inches).

Softball

Black Hills State women swept in Colorado

The Black Hills State softball team suffered a pair of losses when they took on No. 23 Colorado Mesa University on Saturday in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets dropped the first game 5-1 before the Mavericks cruised to a 16-0 victory in the second.

Crystal Amaral had the lone showing of offense for BHSU in Game 1 after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Mesa dominated Game 2, allowing only three hits while taking a 10-run advantage into the fourth inning.

Black Hills State (10-18 overall, 8-18 RMAC) will look to bounce back when it takes on Colorado Mesa in a doubleheader Sunday.

