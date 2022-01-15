COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Sawvell leads Yellow Jackets at Myrle Hanson Open

The Black Hills State track and field team kicked off the year hosting the Myrle Hanson open Saturday in Spearfish.

The men and women's teams placed second behind Chadron State in a competition that saw a smaller amount of competitors.

Kyla Sawvell bested the provisional mark she set in women's weight throw at the Yellow Jacket Holiday Open with a mark of 18.76 meters (61' 6.75") during competition Saturday.

Breanne Fuller earned second place in both the 60 meter (8.06) and 200 meter (26.67) dashes.

In the 400 meter dash, the Yellow Jackets had the top three finishers with Erica Dykstra taking first in 1:03.68, Taylor Lundquist was second (1:04.68), and Jillian Brennan came in third place (1:09.33).

BHSU had three of the top five finishers in the women's shot put with Kyla Sawvell coming out on top with a throw of 14.35 meters. Freshman Jadyn Gackle placed second with a mark of 12.06 meters (39' 7") and freshman Alexandra Cameron placed fifth with a mark of 11.81 meters (38' 9"). In the weight throw, Kyla's provisional mark of 18.76 meters earned her a first place finish.

On the men's side, Conor Mcgraw earned second place in the 60 meter with a career best time of 7.16, while Justin Jumetilco earned fifth in 7.45.

In the 400 meter, Frank Becker earned a second place finish with a time of 53.96 while Landon Nicholson placed third with a time of 55.19.

Conor McGraw earned first in the 60 meter hurdles with another career best time of 8.67.

Black Hills State is back in action next weekend as they are set to host the Dave Little Alumni Mile.

Men’s Basketball

Hardrockers offense struggles in loss to Colorado Mines

Colorado School of Mines continued to attack in the second half as it cruised to an 89-56 victory over South Dakota Mines at the King Center in Rapid City on Saturday.

The Orediggers led 43-29 at the half and outscored the Hardrockers 46-27 in the second to pick up the win.

Brendan Sullivan led Colorado Mines with 23 points, Ben Boone and Kobi Betts added 13 points apiece and Adam Krasovec finished with 11.

Kolten Mortenson paced SD Mines with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Brevin Walter and Alejandro Rama chipped in with 11 points apiece.

The Hardrockers (6-10 overall, 4-5 RMAC) is at Black Hills State on Thursday.

Women’s Basketball

Colorado School of Mines cruises past Hardrockers

Despite a close first half, the Colorado School of Mines women’s basketball team pulled away after the break en route to a 91-62 victory over South Dakota Mines at the King Center in Rapid City on Saturday.

The Orediggers carried a 26-20 lead into the second quarter, but the Hardrockers cut the deficit to 40-37 at the break.

Unfortunately for SD Mines, Colorado took over from there and used a 51-25 second half to seal the deal.

Denali Pinto and Sammy Van Sickle led the Orediggers with 24 points apiece.

Naomi Hidalgo paced the Hardrockers with 17 points, Ryan Weiss tacked on 13 points and Jansi Merz finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

South Dakota Mines (1-15 overall, 1-9 RMAC) will play Black Hills State in Spearfish on Thursday.

