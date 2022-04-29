COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Sawvell wins RMAC title in hammer throw for Yellow Jackets

Kyla Sawvell continued her impressive season for Black Hills State at Day 1 of the RMAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado.

Sawvell recorded the only top finish for the Yellow Jackets on the opening day of competition. The Wall native stood atop the podium in the women's hammer throw with a toss of 197 feet, 5 inches.

She returns to action at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for the women's shot put.

Chadron State's Shane Collins did his part for the Eagles Friday. Collins won the men's hammer throw with a toss of 202 feet.

BHSU softball snaps 13-game skid

Black Hills State snapped a 13-game losing streak by splitting a doubleheader with Colorado School of Mines Friday in Golden, Colorado.

The Orediggers (16-28, 16-18 RMAC) claimed Game 1 with 4-3 victory before the Yellow Jackets (11-29, 9-29 RMAC) bounced back to even the series in Game 2 with a 3-2 win.

In Game 1, Colorado Mines struck first as Renata Boyd scored on a passed ball to give her team a 1-0 lead.

The Orediggers scored a run in the bottom of the second and two in the bottom of the fourth and extended their advantage to 4-0. BHSU pushed back in the bottom of the fifth and cut its deficit to one on a three-run homer by Crystal Amaral to make it 4-3 CSM.

Cassidy Chvatal (5-9) earned the win for the Orediggers in the circle while Taylor Wayne recorded her second save of the year.

The two teams battled back-and-forth in Game 2 and needed extra innings after CSM tied the game at 2 on a squeeze bunt by Grace Gonzalez in the bottom of the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, Gianna Haley led off with a double to left field to get things rolling for BHSU. Haley advanced to third on an error by the shortstop and scored on a single by Shayla Tuschen to give the Yellow Jackets a 3-2 lead.

Tuschen (6-10) stayed strong in the circle to earn the win in eight innings. She allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0