COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Scott drops 41 to lead BHSU past Colorado Christian in OT

The Black Hills State men's basketball team pushed back from a late deficit to defeat Colorado Christian 90-81 in overtime behind a 41-point performance from Joel Scott Friday at the Young Center in Spearfish.

CCU led 77-75 with 13.8 seconds to play when Scott hit a mid-range jumper with four seconds to-go and tied the score 77-77 to send the game into overtime.

The Yellow Jackets went on to cruise to a 90-81 victory over the visiting Cougars.

Scott finished the game with his 17th double-double of the season with 41 points and 15 rebounds. Sindou Cisse added 17 points and Adam Moussa chipped in 10.

The Yellow Jackets shot 54.8% from the field in the second half to erase a 37-32 halftime deficit.

BHSU (18-7, 16-4 RMAC) returns to action at 6 p.m. on Saturday against Metropolitan State.

BHSU women's hoops bounces back, knocks off CCU

After a tough loss to South Dakota Mines last Saturday, the Black Hills State women grabbed a 72-63 win over Colorado Christian Friday at the Young Center in Spearfish.

Danica Kocer led the way for the Lady Yellow Jackets with 19 points and four rebounds. Megan Engesser and Niki Van Wyk also finished the night in double-figures with 11 points and 10 points respectively.

BHSU (17-9, 15-5 RMAC) returns to action at 4 p.m. on Saturday against Metropolitan State.

BHSU women start strong at RMAC Indoor Championship

The Black Hills State women's track and field team jumped out to a solid start on the first day of the RMAC Indoor Track and Field Championship on Friday at Mountainer Fieldhouse in Gunnison, Colorado.

The BHSU women finished the first day of the RMAC Indoor Championships fourth in the overall team standings with 24 points. Whitney Scott brought home a third-place finish in women's pole vault with a jump of 3.71 meters to earn a First Team All-Conference nod.

The South Dakota Mines women finished the day 11th in the standings with seven points.

The Yellow Jackets men's team sits in eighth with eight points, just ahead of Mines, who finished the day with seven points.

Competition at the indoor championships for Mines and BHSU continues at 9 a.m. Saturday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0