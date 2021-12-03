COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Scott drops 50 as Yellow Jackets defeat Mountaineers

Aided by a record-breaking performance from Joel Scott, the Black Hills State men’s basketball team earned a hard fought 85-80 victory over a tough Western Colorado team Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Scott, who scored the majority of his points in the second half, finished with a school record 50 points on 19-of-28 shooting, also recording a double-double with 12 rebounds.

Scott erupted for 38 points in the final 20 minutes as he led BHSU to a 50-42 advantage, as well as the victory.

Sindou Cisse finished with 14 points and Adam Moussa added seven for the Yellow Jackets.

Matthew Ragsdale had a big game on the other side for the Mountaineers with 53 points.

Black Hills State (3-3 overall, 1-0 RMAC) will host Fort Lewis College Saturday at 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

BHSU drops Western Colorado on late buckets

Thanks to a pair of late baskets, the Black Hills State women’s basketball team edged Western Colorado for a 45-43 victory Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.

Down 43-41 with 23 seconds remaining in regulation, the Yellow Jackets tied the game on a Danica Kocer layup.

After regaining possession, Haylee Weathersby hit a jump shot with two seconds remaining to give BHSU the lead and the victory.

Morgan Hammerbeck led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, Kocer added 10 points and Weathersby finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Grace Kirscher paced the Mountaineers with 17 points.

Black Hills State (3-4 overall, 1-0 RMAC) will host Fort Lewis College at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

