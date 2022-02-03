COLLEGE ROUNDUP: SD Mines men held off by Westminster

Four Hardrockers reached double-digit scoring as the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team was held off by Westminster College, 76-70, Thursday evening at Behnken Field House in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Kolten Mortensen drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points. Alejandro Rama tallied 18, Brevin Walter added 14 and Keagan Smith chipped in 10.
SD Mines (7-14 overall, 5-10 RMAC) take on Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado on Saturday.
Hardrocker women lose to Griffins
Ryan Weiss's 26 points weren't enough as the SD Mines women's basketball team fell 76-60 to Westminster on the road Thursday night.
Melissa Johnstone added eight points off the bench for the Hardrockers, while Bailey Johnson has seven.
SD Mines (3-18 overall, 3-12 RMAC) take on Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado on Saturday.