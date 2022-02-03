 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

COLLEGE ROUNDUP: SD Mines men held off by Westminster

  • Updated
  • 0
SD Mines logo

Four Hardrockers reached double-digit scoring as the South Dakota Mines men's basketball team was held off by Westminster College, 76-70, Thursday evening at Behnken Field House in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kolten Mortensen drilled six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points. Alejandro Rama tallied 18, Brevin Walter added 14 and Keagan Smith chipped in 10.

SD Mines (7-14 overall, 5-10 RMAC) take on Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado on Saturday.

Hardrocker women lose to Griffins

Ryan Weiss's 26 points weren't enough as the SD Mines women's basketball team fell 76-60 to Westminster on the road Thursday night.

Melissa Johnstone added eight points off the bench for the Hardrockers, while Bailey Johnson has seven.

SD Mines (3-18 overall, 3-12 RMAC) take on Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado on Saturday.

