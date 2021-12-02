COLLEGE ROUNDUP: SD Mines men, women drop RMAC openers to Colorado Mines

The South Dakota Mines men's basketball team hung with Colorado Mines in the second half Thursday night, but couldn't cut into its first-half deficit as it fell 64-42 in its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game of the season in Golden, Colorado.

Kolten Mortensen led the Hardrockers (2-5, 0-1) with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and hauling in seven rebounds, while Kolton Frugoli tallied 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting and also notched two 3s. Keagan Smith and Brevin Walter each added eight points, while starter Alejandro Rama went cold from the floor, going 0-for-9 and ending the contest scoreless in 35 minutes.

SD Mines shot 29% from the floor (15-of-52) and went 6-of-21 from beyond the arc. It was outrebounded 40-29, committed 13 turnovers (Colorado Mines scored 21 points off those turnovers) and recorded five steals.

Three players reached double-digit scoring for the Orediggers (3-3, 1-1). Ben Boone tallied a game-high 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Brendan Sullivan added 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting and Adam Krasovec chipped in 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Kobi Betts also grabbed 11 rebound for a Colorado Mines squad that shot 47% from the floor, made 6-of-22 3s and notched 10 points on fast breaks.

The Hardrockers will travel to Denver to take on Regis (6-1, 1-0) on Saturday.

Women's Basketball

COLORADO MINES 80, SD MINES 51

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season after falling to No. 19 Colorado Mines by 29 points in its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game Thursday night in Golden, Colorado.

Naomi Hidalgo and Piper Bauer led the Hardrockers (0-7, 0-1) with 12 points apiece, with Hidalgo going 4-for-9 from the floor and Bauer going 4-for-8, tallying all four of her makes from the perimeter on seven attempts. Jansi Merz came off the bench and chipped in eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, while Anna Combalia recorded two steals and four assists.

SD Mines shot 45% as a team, going 9-for-20 on 3-pointers and knocking down 10-of-12 shots from the free-throw line. Colorado Mines scored 31 points off 28 SD Mines turnovers.

The Hardrockers matched the Orediggers (7-1, 2-0) in the first half, trailing their RMAC foe by only two, 31-29, at the midpoint. Colorado Mines then broke loose in the third quarter and outscored SD Mines 25-6 in the period before using a 24-16 fourth-quarter advantage to secure the victory.

The Hardrockers will travel to Denver to take on Regis (4-3, 0-1) on Saturday.

