COLLEGE ROUNDUP: SD Mines sweeps Chadron State on the hardwood

South Dakota Mines defeated Chadron State in men's and women's basketball on Thursday at the King Center.

The men rolled the Eagles 79-67 and the women eked out a win in the with less than 10 seconds to play on their way to a 65-64 victory.

The Hardrockers and Eagles fought tooth-and-nail in the women's game with neither team gaining a sizable advantage.

In the final minute, Chadron State tied the game at 64-64 from the charity stripe with 14.5 seconds to play.

Then, Madelyn Heiser drove the ball to the rack on the other end to draw a foul with 10 seconds remaining. The guard converted on her first attempt to give Mines a 65-64 lead. The Hardrockers held strong after a miss on the second attempt to secure the win.

Ryan Weiss led the way for Mines with 17 points and Naomi Hidalgo followed close behind with 16. The Hardrockers shot 47.4% from the field and outrebounded the Eagles 30-28.

They improved to 5-20 overall and 5-14 in the RMAC and return to action when Mines hosts Black Hills State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In the men's game, Mines took control in the first half and coasted to a lopsided win behind a solid shooting night behind the 3-point line.

It took a double-digit lead with 5:35 to play in the first half on a Keagen Smith 3 and never looked back.

Mines finished the game 50% from behind the arc on 12 of 24 shooting.

The Hardrockers finished the game with four players in double figures. Smith and Alejandro Rama led the way with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Brevin Walter and Kolten Mortensen each added 14 more.

Mines improved to 9-17 overall and 7-12 in RMAC play. The Hardrockers also host Black Hills State at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the King Center.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0