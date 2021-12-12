COLLEGE ROUNDUP: SD Mines women suffer 1st loss to Adams State in program history

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team lost its first-ever game to Adams State on Saturday, falling 66-45 at the King Center.

Despite not winning a game in its first six matchups with Mines, Adams State had control Saturday night right from the start as they carried a 19-12 lead into the second quarter.

The Grizzlies’ defense kept held the Hardrockers to just four points in the second quarter and extended their lead to 39-16 the break.

Mines outscored ASU 29-27 in the second half, but couldn’t make up for the early deficit.

Angelline Nageak paced the Grizzlies with 18 points and Demi Black added 14.

Bailey Johnson and Sydnee Durtsche led the way for the Hardrockers with 10 points apiece, while Naomi Hidalgo had nine points and 10 boards.

The win was also the first for Adams State in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in over 1,000 days.

South Dakota Mines (0-9 overall, 0-3 RMAC) looks to get on track when it plays at Colorado Christian University on Thursday.

Westminster runs past Yellow Jackets

Westminster remained unbeaten in conference play as it improved to 4-0 in the RMAC with an 85-49 victory over Black Hills State Saturday afternoon at the Behnken Field House in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Yellow Jackets gained an early advantage in the first quarter, but it would be their last as the Griffins went on a 17-5 run to take a 19-8 lead into the second.

Westminster added to its lead with a 21-16 second quarter and outscored BHSU 21-11 in the third.

Kammie Ragsdale paced the Yellow Jackets with nine points and Haylee Weathersby finished with six rebounds.

Black Hills State (4-6 overall, 2-2 RMAC) returns home Saturday to take on New Mexico Highlands.

Men’s Basketball

Rama leads Hardrockers past Adams State

Alejandro Rama scored 23 points as he led South Dakota Mines to a 70-58 win over Adams State in an RMAC matchup Saturday at the King Center.

Mines got out to a 16 points lead in the first half and eventually carried a 38-26 advantage into the break.

The Grizzlies cut the deficit to five points with 12:42 remaining in regulation, but the Hardrockers pulled away from there to close out the victory.

Kolten Mortensen added a double-double for Mines with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Markel Allums chipped in with 13 points and Kolton Frugoli finished with 10 for Mines.

Nykolas Lange led Adams State with 16 points, while Malik Moore and Hayden Meakes added 13 points apiece.

The Hardrockers (3-6 overall, 1-2 RMAC) will play at Colorado Christian on Thursday.

BHSU defeats Westminster, remains unbeaten in RMAC

Black Hills State won its fourth consecutive game after scoring a 69-61 victory over Westminster College Saturday at the Behnken Field House in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Yellow Jackets led 39-34 to close out the first half and after the Griffins cut the deficit to four with three minutes remaining in the second, BHSU pulled away for the win.

Sindou Cisse and Sava Dukic led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 21 points apiece, while Joel Scott finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Reme Tortbert led Westminster with 13 points, Donaval Avila added 11 points and Matt Kitzman finished with 10.

Black Hills State (6-3 overall, 4-0 RMAC) is back in action Saturday when it hosts New Mexico Highlands.

