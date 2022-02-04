COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Weathersby’s buzzer-beater lifts BHSU in OT

Haylee Weathersby made a layup as overtime ended and the Black Hills State University women’s basketball team defeated Adams State University 67-65 at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish on Friday.

The final moments of overtime came down to the wire, with the Grizzlies taking a 65-63 lead on a Celina Watson layup with 38 seconds left.

Weathersby tied the game on a pair of free throws with 22 seconds left and scored the game winner as time expired.

Adams State opened with a 21-19 lead at the end of the first quarter and held on to a 2-point advantage at the half (31-29).

The Yellow Jackets cut the deficit to a point (46-45) heading into the fourth and outscored the Grizzlies in the final quarter to send it to OT.

Danica Kocer led BHSU in scoring with 18 points, while Weathersby and Niki Van Wyk finished with 11 apiece.

Kocer and Ashley Davis paced the team on the boards with six rebounds each.

Angelline Nageak led Adams State with 15 points, Celine Watson added 13 points and Elaina Watson finished with 10.

The Yellow Jackets (13-7 overall, 11-3 RMAC) will host Colorado State University – Pueblo at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

BHSU pulls way from Adams State

Black Hills State continued to roll as it earned an 80-61 win over Adams State University at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets took the lead from the outset and eventually carried an 18-12 lead with a little over nine minutes remaining in the opening half.

From there, BHSU went on a 20-11 run and led 38-23 at the break.

The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 48-28 with 15:56 remaining, but the Grizzlies battled back and cut the deficit to nine at 54-45.

It was all BHSU from there, though, as the Yellow Jackets went on a 35-7 run to close out the game.

Joel Scott led the Yellow Jackets with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Sava Dukic chipped in with 18 points.

Sindou Cisse added 12 points for BHSU and Adam Moussa finished with 11.

Rylan O’Brien paced Adams State with 20 points and Kaelin Crane had 19.

The Yellow Jackets (15-4 overall, 12-1 RMAC) will host Colorado State University – Pueblo at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

