COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Whitney Scott adds provisional mark for BHSU

Black Hills State track and field added a seventh provisional mark at the Loper Invitational on Friday in Kearney, Nebraska.

Whitney Scott earned a provisionally qualifying mark in the women's pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 3.5 inches. This vault earned Scott a third-place finish.

Two Yellow Jackets finished first in Kearney as Breanne Fuller nabbed the top spot in the women's 200-meter dash with a time of 25.33 seconds and Kyla Sawvell took first in the hammer throw with a mark of 179 feet, 11 inches.

Fuller also earned a second-place finish in the women's 100 with a time of 12.21.

The Yellow Jackets are set to compete in the Kit Mayer Open next weekend.

Yellow Jackets softball swept by Eagles

Black Hills State softball dropped Friday's doubleheader to Chadron State, 2-0 and 11-4, after cold temperatures led to a three-hour delay of Game 1. The win wrapped up a four-game sweep for the Eagles.

The Yellow Jackets (10-24, 8-24 RMAC) had a strong performance in the circle from Crystal Amaral in Game 1. She allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six.

BHSU struggled to gain momentum at the plate as Chadron State claimed a 2-0 victory in the first contest.

Chadron State jumped up 6-0 through two and a half innings to take control of Game 2. But the Yellow Jackers chipped away with three runs in the bottom of the third and cut their deficit to 6-3 on a two-run single by Gianna Haley. She finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

But the Eagles proved too much and pushed their advantage to 11-4 in the top of the seventh en route to the victory.

The Yellow Jackets host Fort Lewis next weekend with games at Noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday. The series marks the final homestand for BHSU this season.

