COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Yellow Jacket men open season with win

The Black Hills State men’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season at the MSU Denver Conference Challenge in Denver, Colorado on Saturday.

At the end of the opening day, the Yellow Jackets earned their first win as they cruised to a 77-62 victory over the University of Arkansas Fort Smith thanks to a balanced offensive attack.

Both teams battled for the majority of the first half, but BHSU went on a 16-7 run to close it out and carried a 41-33 advantage into the break.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t let up in the second half and outscored the Lions by seven points to seal the deal.

Adam Moussa led the way for Black Hills State with a double-double as he scored a game-high 19 points and pulled in 11 rebounds.

Joel Scott and Ryder Kirsch chipped in with 15 points apiece for the Yellow Jackets and Sindou Cisse finished with eight.

Evan Anderson paced Fort Smith with 16 points, Matthew Wilson added 15 points and Courtney Murrell finished with 11.

Black Hills State (1-0) will close out the weekend when it plays Oklahoma Christian University at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Dust Devils hold off Hardrockers

South Dakota Mines looked to open the regular season with a pair of wins but fell short as it lost a narrow 52-48 decision to Texas A&M International at the King Center on Saturday.

The Dust Devils found themselves trailing in the early moments of the first half but went on a 12-0 run and led 31-21 at the break.

Despite cutting the deficit to two points (47-45) late in the second half, the Hardrockers didn’t get any closer as A&M held on for the win.

Daniel Kiely led the Dust Devils with 12 points and Greg Bowie II finished with 11.

Brannagh Walsh paced Mines with 15 points, Brevin Walter had 12 points and Kolten Mortensen finished with 11 boards.

The Hardrockers (1-1) return to action Friday, when they travel to Aberdeen to take on Northern State on the first day of the East vs. West Challenge.

Women’s Basketball

Yellow Jackets bounce back against Minot State

After losing its preseason opener to Minot State on Friday, Black Hills State bounced back Saturday and picked up a tough 56-54 comeback victory over the Beavers in Minot, North Dakota.

The Yellow Jackets fell behind early in the first, but fought back and carried a 19-18 lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter remained close and BHSU led by a point at 32-31 at the break.

The Beavers gained their first lead in the third and outscored the Yellow Jackets 18-12 in the the quarter for a 49-44 advantage.

With the game tied at 54-all with a little over two minutes remaining, Niki Van Wyk scored what end up being the deciding basket on a layup and BHSU held off Minot the rest of the way for the victory.

Danica Kocer led the Yellow Jackets with 13 points, while Morgan Hammerbeck added 10.

Amber Stevahn paced the Beavers with 24 points.

Black Hills State will travel to Wayne, Nebraska to take on Wayne State College on Friday.

Texas Permian Basin too much for Hardrockers

Texas Permian Basin used a big first quarter to score a 63-36 victory over South Dakota Mines on the second day of the Conference Challenge Tournament in Canyon, Texas on Saturday.

The Falcons wasted little to no time in the first quarter as they cruised to a 19-4 lead heading into the second.

The Hardrockers outscored TPB in the second 13-10, but the Falcons bounced back in the third and extended their lead to 46-28.

In the fourth, Basin’s offense continued to roll as they put the game away with a 17-8 quarter.

Alexus Wykoff paced the Falcons with 12 points, Avalon Munoz added nine points and Ally Haman finished with eight.

For Mines, Piper Bauer and Makenna Bodette had eight points apiece, while Sydnee Durtsche finished with 10 rebounds.

The Hardrockers (0-3) will host Northern State on Thursday.

Volleyball

BHSU sweeps Chadron to close out season

The Black Hills State volleyball team closed out the regular season on a positive note as it ran past Chadron State in straight sets at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets took the first set 25-16 and gained a 2-0 advantage with a 25-14 victory in the second.

BHSU didn’t let up in the third as it earned a 25-18 win to complete the sweep.

Madison Hoopman led the Yellow Jackets with nine kills, while Mariah Robinson and Jessica Crane finished with eight apiece.

Karly Marx had 36 assists for Black Hills State and Haedyn Rhoades added 15 digs.

Rylee Greiman paced the Eagles with seven kills, while Audrey Bennett had 15 assists.

The Yellow Jackets closed out the season with an overall record of 8-18, including 5-13 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Orediggers roll past Hardrockers

Colorado School of Mines, the No. 10 ranked team in the country, handed South Dakota Mines a straight-sets loss to close out the regular season Saturday at the King Center.

The Orediggers took the first set 25-16 before earning a hard-fought 27-25 victory in the second.

SD Mines tried to keep it close in the third but couldn’t as Colorado Mines pulled away for the 25-19 win.

Taylor Hicken led the Orediggers with 13 kills, Drew Stokes had 43 assists and five aces, and Elle Duis finished with 14 digs.

Sydney Crites paced the Hardrockers with nine kills and Kassie Luce added 15 assists.

Addie Stanley led the team with 11 digs, while Crites and Luce finished with 10 apiece.

South Dakota Mines finished with the season at 12-14, including a 6-12 record in the RMAC.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0