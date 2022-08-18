Colome bringing back all players from last season, hopes to return to former glory under first-year head coach

Colome is no stranger to success on the football field. The Cowboys are in the middle of prime hard-nosed football country in South Dakota, and deep runs into the playoffs are familiar to players and fans alike.

After a few lean seasons, Colome returns all of its players from the 2021 season, a campaign that saw the Cowboys finish 1-8 overall and 0-6 in Great Plains Conference play.

With 19 players back and seven seniors on the roster, first-year head coach Chase Hrabanek said his team is hungry for wins this season.

“We try and rely on tradition a lot. When these guys were little, Colome teams were winning and they saw them play in the Dome,” Hrabanek said. “That’s pretty cool. We remind them of that; that Colome has always put a good football team on the field.”

Hrabanek will look no further than that group of seniors and his veteran underclassmen to show the younger players what that football tradition is all about in Cowboy country.

“These seniors have had a few tough seasons,” he said. “They want to go out and prove themselves.”

Colome has a nice mixture of veteran leadership on offense, both in the trenches and in the backfield, as it goes into the 2022 season.

Up front, seniors Sully Shippy, a 5-foot-6, 230-pound center/defensive tackle, and Aidan Muller, a 5-foot-10, 220-pound guard and defensive tackle, are joined by junior Jack Anderson, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound guard/defensive end to anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

Behind them, Hrabanek has a pair of seniors and a sophomore quarterback to carry the ball this season.

Kash Heath, a senior running back who comes in at 6 feet and 170 pounds, and Kaden Pechota, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back will line up behind second-year starting quarterback Eli Vobr, a 6-foot, 165-pound sophomore.

“We’re going to try and stretch things out a little bit,” Hrabanek said. “We want to spread teams out and get their defense moving a little bit.

“Speed-wise, we’ll be pretty good. We’ve got a lot of quick guys who can make plays in the open field. We’re going to try and throw the ball a little more than we have.”

Hrabanek will look to those same players to lead on the defensive side of the ball, too. Shippy, Muller and Anderson will set the tone along the defensive front, while a host of Cowboys, including Heath and Pechota, will occupy the linebacker positions.

Look for a couple new names to step up for Colome at linebacker. Sophomore Jonah Musser, at 6 feet and 180 pounds, and Seth Heath, a 5-foot-9, 150-pound freshman, will step in for the Cowboys. Musser will also see time on offense at wide receiver.

“They may be young, but they have great football instincts,” Hrabanek said. “It might take them a little time to adjust to high school speed, but by the middle of the season, they’ll hold their own.”

Colome opens the 2022 season against Avon, a team he sees in the hunt to win both the Great Plains Conference, and possibly the Class 9B state championship. The Pirates sit No. 3 in Class 9B in the preseason media poll.

“They were in the 9B semis last year and have a good chunk of their team coming back,” Hrabanek said.

Colome 2022 Season Schedule (Home games played at Fetzner Field)

Fri, Aug. 19 - vs. Avon*

Fri, Aug. 26 - vs. Gayville-Volin*

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Burke

Fri, Sept. 16 - vs. Sully Buttes*

Fri, Sept. 23 - at Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy

Fri, Sept. 30 - vs. Sunshine Bible Academy*

Fri, Oct. 7 - at Centerville

Fri, Oct. 14 - at Hanson

*Class 9B game