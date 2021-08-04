Colorado Mines leads RMAC preseason football poll

Coloraod ASchoolof Mines received seven of the 10 first-place votes by tge league's coaches and led the way in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) preseason football poll, which was released Wednesday.

The Orediggers finsihed with 76 total points. Colorado School of Mines returns 15 starters from the 2019 season, including junior quarterback John Matocha. Matocha led the Orediggers to a 12-1 overall record and a perfect 10-0 mark in RMAC conference play to snag the 2019 RMAC regular-season title. In the 2019 season, Colorado School of Mines led the nation in third down conversion percentage defense (.243), ranked second in the NCAA for passing completion percentage (.706), ranked fourth in the country for first downs (325) and ranked fifth in the nation for time of possession (33:28).

Colorado State University Pueblo finished second in the voting with 70 points and a pair of first-place votes. The ThunderWolves closed out the 2019 campaign with an 11-2 overall record and a 9-1 mark in conference play, setting up an NCAA playoff appearance. CSU Pueblo finished the 2019 season ranked first in the nation for defensive touchdowns (9) and turnovers gained (39).