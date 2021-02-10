Comet boys pick up hard-fought win

It was apparently the Comets turn in the fourth quarter.

Rapid City Christian and Belle Fourche took turns with double-digit runs throughout the first three quarters before the Comets had the final one, stopping the Broncs 60-52 Tuesday night in a boys' basketball game at Hart Ranch.

"It was a game of runs and thankfully we were ale to put together a run midway through the fourth and hang on," Rapid City Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. "That's what we did tonight, kind of a hang-on type of thing."

Belle Fourche led by five at the end of the first quarter, but Christian ran off 10 straight points late in the second for an eight-point halftime lead.

The Broncs did the same midway through the third and led by four going into the fourth. But an 11-0 run midway through the fourth sealed the deal for the Comets.

"It was a good team win," said Comet senior Sam Schlabach, who led all scorers with 20 points.said. "We didn't play the way we wanted to, but we fought through it and we came out with the win, so that was good to see."