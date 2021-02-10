Comet boys pick up hard-fought win

It was apparently the Comets turn in the fourth quarter.
Rapid City Christian and Belle Fourche took turns with double-digit runs throughout the first three quarters before the Comets had the final one, stopping the Broncs 60-52 Tuesday night in a boys' basketball game at Hart Ranch.
"It was a game of runs and thankfully we were ale to put together a run midway through the fourth and hang on," Rapid City Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. "That's what we did tonight, kind of a hang-on type of thing."
Belle Fourche led by five at the end of the first quarter, but Christian ran off 10 straight points late in the second for an eight-point halftime lead.
The Broncs did the same midway through the third and led by four going into the fourth. But an 11-0 run midway through the fourth sealed the deal for the Comets.
"It was a good team win," said Comet senior Sam Schlabach, who led all scorers with 20 points.said. "We didn't play the way we wanted to, but we fought through it and we came out with the win, so that was good to see."
There were six lead changes in the opening quarter, with the Comets leading by as much as four (16-12) on an 8-8 capped by a layup by Schlabach, while Belle Fourche responded by scoring the final nine points (21-16) of the first on a 3-pointer by Brextin Garza , five points by Gage Kracht and a basket by Lan Fuhrer.
Ryker Audiss nailed an early 3-pointer to put the Broncs up by eight, but Rapid City Christian would chip away and run off 12 straight points on six from Mitch Heidecker and baskets by Jackson DiBona, Schlabach and Avery Wipf for a 37-27 lead. Belle’s Anthony Budmayr closed the first with a pair of free throws to cut the lead to eight.
Giffin came out with six early points in the third and Kracht’s 3-pointer cut the lead to one, 39-38 with 4:45 to play in the third.
Gabe Heck’s 3-pointer from the corner put the Broncs back in front and Giffin’s short jumper off the out-of-bounds pass capped a 12-0 run for a 43-39 lead. Belle led 45-41 going into the fourth.
Naturally, another run was in the making and the Comets got seven straight from Schlabach and baskets by Presley Myers and Heidecker off of Belle Fourche turnovers for a 52-45 lead with 3:55 to play.
The Comets built the lead back to nine on four points from Heidecker and a layup by DiBona, before Hecker hit a 3-pointer for Belle with 28 seconds remaining. Heidecker and the Comets broke the press for a layup that basically clinched the win.
"Our defense wasn't what it should be, but we pulled it together at the end," Schlabach said. "We got some big momentum plays on offense that helped us pull it out.'
Courtney gave credit to the Broncs, who were still riding high from their win over Douglas Saturday as they rallied from a 22-point deficit.
"Coach Pottorff (Clay) does a really good job with his kids," he said. "I knew coming off of that win over Douglas they were coming in with some confidence, and I think that showed tonight. I thought Belle Fourche played really well tonight. Their kids were tough and aggressive."
Also for the Comets, DiBona finished with 14 points and Heidecker added 12 points, eight in the fourth quarter.
Giffin led Belle Fourche with 19 points, while Kracht added nine points.
"I thought we really locked down in the fourth quarter and played solid defense, limited them to be one and done," Courtney said. "I would have liked to come down and capitalize on some more of those possessions, but I give Belle Fourche credit. I thought they were tougher than us in the first half."
Rapid City Christian, 12-2, stays at home this week for a couple of big games, hosting Alliance, Neb., Thursday night and Lakota Tech Friday night. Belle Fourche, 8-8, is at Custer Saturday.