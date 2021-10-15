Comets close season by thumping Lakota Tech

Rapid City Christian carried a 34-0 advantage into the half as it ran past Lakota Tech 55-0 and closed out the regular season with a win Friday night at Hart Ranch.
Simon Kieffer paced the Comets with seven completions for 190 yards and three touchdowns, while Sam Fischer finished with 15 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Fischer, Joey Udager and Joe Schneller had a receiving touchdown apiece for Christian.
Defensively, Wes Schlabach had five tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned 64 yards for a touchdown.
Rapid City Christian closed out the season at 3-5, while Lakota Tech finished at 0-8.
HARDING COUNTY 56, FAITH 0: Keegan Hett scored four touchdowns as he led the Ranchers to a win over the Longhorns Friday night in Faith,
Hett finished the game with four carries for 78 yards and two scores, while also catching three passes for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Rylee Veal finished 4-for-8 for 89 yards and three touchdowns for Harding County.
The Ranchers closed out the regular season at 5-3, while Faith finished at 3-5.
TEA AREA 45, SPEARFISH 12: The Titans earned their eighth consecutive win with a victory over the Spartans on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Spearfish (3-5) will close out the regular season next Friday at Belle Fourche.
BRANDON VALLEY 40, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 20: The Lynx remained undefeated with a win over the Cobblers on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Rapid City Central (1-7) will play crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens on Thursday.
HOT SPRINGS 35, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Bison ran past Lead-Deadwood and finished the regular season on a five game winning streak Friday night in Hot Springs.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Bison closed out the season at 7-1, while the Goldiggers finished at 5-3.
BELLE FOURCHE 20, DOUGLAS 13: The Broncs scored a narrow victory over the Patriots Friday night in Douglas.
No other information was made available for this game.
Belle Fourche (3-5) will host Spearfish to close out the season on Thursday, while the Patriots (0-8) host Sturgis.
CUSTER 24, BENNETT COUNTY 6: The Wildcats tallied their first win of the year with a victory over Bennett County on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Custer (1-7) will host Chamberlain to close out the season on Thursday, while the Warriors finished at 2-6.
Volleyball
BRANDON VALLEY 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Brandon Valley picked up a straight set win over Rapid City Central on Friday.
Brandon Valley earned the win with a 25-14, 25-22 and 25-17 win.
The Cobblers (6-21) will host Sioux Falls O’Gorman today at 1:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Philip, Lemmon lead the way at Region 5B meet
The Philip boys and Lemmon girls led the team standings at the Region 5B cross country championships on Friday.
The Scotties paced the boys’ race with 12, while Bison was second with 26 and Jones County finished third with 40.
Lane Krautschun of Bison led the individual standings in 17:23.80.
Garrett Winkler of Newell was second in 18:30.76, and Philip accounted for the next three finishers as Wakely Burns (18:44.76), Trey Larson (18:51.24) and Reese Henrie (19:24.36) rounded out the top five.
Lemmon led the girls’ team standings with 12, Bison took second with 23 and the Irrigators rounded out the top three with 29.
Individually, Presley Terkildsen of Philip finished in first in 20:57.40, Jolie Dugan of Jones County was second in 21:16.27 and Rachel Erk of Newell took third in 21:42.79.
Lemmon’s Brynn Odenbach (21:58.13) and Chel Odenbach (22:03.62) took fourth and fifth.
High School Gymnastics/Dance
Sturgis, Douglas/STM top field
The Sturgis and Douglas/St. Thomas More gymnastics and dance teams earned first place finishes at the Black Hill Conference competition in Spearfish on Thursday.
The Scoopers finished first in the cheer competition with 123.50, while Douglas/St. Thomas More led the way in jazz (147) and pom (140).
The Cavaliers also took the top spot in the stunt/tumble competition with 97.5.