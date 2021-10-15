Comets close season by thumping Lakota Tech

Rapid City Christian carried a 34-0 advantage into the half as it ran past Lakota Tech 55-0 and closed out the regular season with a win Friday night at Hart Ranch.

Simon Kieffer paced the Comets with seven completions for 190 yards and three touchdowns, while Sam Fischer finished with 15 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Fischer, Joey Udager and Joe Schneller had a receiving touchdown apiece for Christian.

Defensively, Wes Schlabach had five tackles and two interceptions, one of which was returned 64 yards for a touchdown.

Rapid City Christian closed out the season at 3-5, while Lakota Tech finished at 0-8.

HARDING COUNTY 56, FAITH 0: Keegan Hett scored four touchdowns as he led the Ranchers to a win over the Longhorns Friday night in Faith,

Hett finished the game with four carries for 78 yards and two scores, while also catching three passes for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Rylee Veal finished 4-for-8 for 89 yards and three touchdowns for Harding County.

The Ranchers closed out the regular season at 5-3, while Faith finished at 3-5.