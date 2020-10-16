Comets crush Jones County/White River to earn home playoff berth

It will be the first time Rapid City Christian has hosted a playoff game.

"There was some history on the line and this team wants to be special," Connot said. "They went to work during the summer and battled through all of the adversity that we faced during the year to get to this point. They did it and I'm very proud of them, and they deserved every bit of it."

After Mitchell Heidecker blocked a Wolverine punt on the first possession, the Comet offense went to work, scoring on the second play from scrimmage with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Schlabach to Presley Myers. On the first play, Schlabach scored on a long touchdown run that was called back because of a holding penalty.

No worries, Schlabach went through the air the next play.

Sam Fischer scored on the 2-point conversion. The Comets were 7-of-7 in 2-point conversions in the game.

After getting the ball back, the Comets scored on a three-play drive that also featured a TD that was called back because of a penalty. This time Schlabach kept it himself and ran it in from 42 yards out for the score that counted.