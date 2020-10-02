Comets crush Rangers for big win

The Rapid City Christian Comets picked up their first win on the football field, crushing Hill City 66-12 Friday night in Hill City.

The Comets were credited with a 1-0 forfeit win over Edgemont last week, but this victory came on the field.

Senior quarterback Sam Schlabach had a big game for Rapid City Christian, completing 19-of-28 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns.

Schlabach also ran for 109 yards on the ground on seven carries, scoring four more times.

Presley Myers had seven catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns for the Comets.

No information was available for Hill City.

Rapid City Christian, 2-5, is at Jones County/White River Friday, while Hill City, 2-4, is at Faith.

LEMMON/MCINTOSH 36, HARDING COUNTY 16: The 9AA No. 2 Cowboys rallied in the second half to stop the Ranchers Friday night in Buffalo.

Harding County led 16-12 at halftime, but Lemmon/McIntosh scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to get the win.