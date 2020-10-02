Comets crush Rangers for big win

The Rapid City Christian Comets picked up their first win on the football field, crushing Hill City 66-12 Friday night in Hill City.
The Comets were credited with a 1-0 forfeit win over Edgemont last week, but this victory came on the field.
Senior quarterback Sam Schlabach had a big game for Rapid City Christian, completing 19-of-28 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns.
Schlabach also ran for 109 yards on the ground on seven carries, scoring four more times.
Presley Myers had seven catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns for the Comets.
No information was available for Hill City.
Rapid City Christian, 2-5, is at Jones County/White River Friday, while Hill City, 2-4, is at Faith.
LEMMON/MCINTOSH 36, HARDING COUNTY 16: The 9AA No. 2 Cowboys rallied in the second half to stop the Ranchers Friday night in Buffalo.
Harding County led 16-12 at halftime, but Lemmon/McIntosh scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to get the win.
Quarterback Cody Thompson hit Tell Mollman for a 5-yard TD pass and Thompson ran it in from 2 yards in the third quarter. In the fourth, Jacob Hetzel scored on a 63-yard TD run.
Earlier, Thompson had a 23-yard TD run and hit Tanner Miller from 40 yards out.
Harding County's two first-half scores came on a 14-yard TD run by Cayden Floyd and a 14-yard touchdown run by Callan Long.
Harding County at 347 yards on offense, to 347 for the Cowboys.
Thompson finished 11-of-24 passing for 189 yards and ran for another 63 yards. Long was 4-of-7 passing for 54 yards and ran for another 145 yards, with Kelby Hett 4-of-20 passing for 38 yards.
The Cowboys had five pass interceptions, including two by Talon Trogstad.
Lemmon/McIntosh, 6-0, hosts Dupree Friday, while Harding County, 3-3, is at Newell.
Douglas-Spearfish game postponed because of COVID
The Black Hills Conference game between Douglas and Spearfish at Spearfish was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Spearfish, Spartan athletics director Stephanie Ornelas said.
Douglas, 1-5, returns to action Friday when it hosts St. Thomas More, and Spearfish, 0-5, is at Belle Fourche.
Girls Tennis
Stevens remains unbeaten with pair of wins
The Raiders moved to 24-0 in duals with two wins Friday in the East River/West River Invite in Sioux Falls.
Stevens downed Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7-2, and just got past Sioux Falls O'Gorman 5-4.
Against Roosevelt, Stevens won five of six singles matches and won two of three doubles contests. Ali Scott, at No. 2 singles, and Anna Mueller, at No. 3, both earned 6-0, 6-0 wins, while Abby Sherrill (6-1, 6-2), Julia Wiedmeier (6-3, 6-3) and Peyton Ogle (6-1, 6-1) all came out on top.
Sherrill and Ogle (6-4, 6-1) and Emma Thurness and Wiedmeier (6-0, 6-1) got doubles wins.
Against O'Gorman, Stevens won four of six singles matches, but dropped two of three doubles matches.
Vanessa Wittenberg, at No. 1 singles, got a big 7-6(6), 2-6 and 10-8 win over Maya Jamous. Mueller (3-6, 6-1, 10-3), Wiedmeier (6-3, 6-2) and Ogle (7-6(1), 6-3) also got wins in singles play.
Wittenberg and Scott got the deciding doubles win, 7-5 and 6-2 over Jamous and Josie Smith.
Stevens returns to action today against No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Washington.
