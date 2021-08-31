Comets down Alliance in five sets

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team continued to roll to start the season, as it picked up a hard-fought victory over Alliance, Neb., on Tuesday.

The match was a back-and-forth affair with Alliance taking the first set 25-18, before the Comets bounced back to win the second 25-22. Alliance regained the lead with a 25-21 third set and Christian tied it two sets apiece with a 25-22 win in the fourth.

In the fifth, the Comets kept the momentum from the previous set and put it away with a 15-13 victory.

Olivia Kieffer paced Christian with 23 kills, four aces and 18 digs.

Anna Egge led the team in kills with 27, Kylie Kallio had 57 assists and Jaedyn Namanny finished with 18 digs.

Rapid City Christian (6-0) will play at Sturgis on Thursday.

HILL CITY 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with a straight set victory over the Spartans.

Hill City put the match away with 25-19, 25-13 and 25-14 victories on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this match.