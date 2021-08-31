Comets down Alliance in five sets

The Rapid City Christian volleyball team continued to roll to start the season, as it picked up a hard-fought victory over Alliance, Neb., on Tuesday.
The match was a back-and-forth affair with Alliance taking the first set 25-18, before the Comets bounced back to win the second 25-22. Alliance regained the lead with a 25-21 third set and Christian tied it two sets apiece with a 25-22 win in the fourth.
In the fifth, the Comets kept the momentum from the previous set and put it away with a 15-13 victory.
Olivia Kieffer paced Christian with 23 kills, four aces and 18 digs.
Anna Egge led the team in kills with 27, Kylie Kallio had 57 assists and Jaedyn Namanny finished with 18 digs.
Rapid City Christian (6-0) will play at Sturgis on Thursday.
HILL CITY 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Rangers remained unbeaten with a straight set victory over the Spartans.
Hill City put the match away with 25-19, 25-13 and 25-14 victories on Tuesday.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Rangers (6-0) will travel to Belle Fourche on Saturday, while Spearfish (1-5) hosts Rapid City Christian on Tuesday.
Boys Golf
Hight, Spearfish top BHC invite
The Spearfish boys’ golf team, led by a trio of Spartans, cruised to a win in the 2021 Pre-Black Hills Conference tournament Tuesday at the Belle Fourche Country Club.
Spearfish took the top spot on the team side with a 318. St. Thomas More was second with 355 and Belle Fourche wasn’t far behind with 358.
Sturgis earned fourth place with 379, followed by Hot Springs with 408, Douglas with 433 and Custer rounded out the field with 442.
Individually, Spearfish's Jack Hight led with 74, while his teammates Charlie Rasmussen (76) and Trey Wood (81) were second and third.
More’s Hayden Heig took fourth with 83, Aiden Voyles of Belle Fourche was fifth with 84 and Vincent VanLiere finished sixth for the Cavs.
Jacob Harris of Hot Springs and Parker Reede of Spearfish shared seventh with 87 apiece, Jace Owens of Sturgis was ninth with 88 and Belle Fourche teammates Isaac Voyles and Rexton Audiss closed out the top 10 with 90 each.
Tennis
Cobbler tennis loses two
The Rapid City Central girls’ tennis team dropped a pair of duals Tuesday as they lost a 7-2 decision to Thunder Basin, before being defeated by Campbell County 6-3.
Harper Keim won both of her singles matchups in Flight 1 for the Cobblers, starting with a 10-3 victory over Sarah Rasse of Thunder Basin.
She finished out the day with a narrow, but hard fought 10-9 (9-7) win over Alexa Richert of Campbell County later in the day.
Rapid City Central will play Rapid City Christian on Friday.
Girls Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 1, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Cavaliers earned their first win of the season with a victory over the Broncs on Tuesday.
Brianna Solano scored the lone goal of the day in the 28th minute and the Cavs held on the rest of the way to seal the deal.
St. Thomas More (1-4) will play Sturgis Tuesday, while Belle Fourche (1-5) at Spearfish.
Boys Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: Will Green scored a pair of goals to lead the Cavaliers to a win over Belle Fourche on Tuesday.
John Cernicky scored the other goal for STM, on an assist from Green.
St. Thomas More (4-1) will play Sturgis on Tuesday, while the Broncs (4-2) travel to James Valley Christian on Friday.