Comets draw defending champion Viborg/Hurley

It was a big win for the Rapid City Christian football team last week, as the Comets ran past Jones County/White River in the first round of the Class 9AA state playoffs.
Their reward? A matchup against top seed and defending state champion Viborg-Hurley on the road.
The Comets, the No. 8 seed, will take on the Cougars beginning at 4:30 p.m. (Mountain Time) in Viborg.
"Viborg is all about the hype, I guess," Rapid City Christian head coach Ben Connot said. "They are a really good football team. They just don't have any weak links. They are really good and very solid at every position. They have a lot of depth and a lot experience with a lot of guys back from that championship team."
The Cougars have only been tested once this season, a 34-26 win over Hanson to close the regular season Oct. 9. Before that, they had outscored their opponents 318-34, scoring at least 50 points in five of the previous six games.
Last week in the first round of the playoffs, Viborg-Hurley ran past Parker 54-6.
Connot, in his first year as Christian head coach, said the main thing for them Thursday night is they have to execute — on both sides of the ball.
"We have to do what we do, but we also have to do it better than we normally do it," he said. "We have to be sharp and take care of the football, block and pick up blitzes. We have to understand their coverage and what they plan on doing, so we can attack it the best that we can.
"Finally, we have to make plays. If our playmakers have a chance to make plays, make a big play, they have to do it. Against a team like Viborg, you have to take advantage of every opportunity given to you."
The Comets, 5-5 and winners of five straight, have been paced offensively by senior quarterback Sam Schlabach, who not only leads the team in passing, but in rushing as well.
Schlabach is 104-of-181 passing for 1,562 yards and 21 touchdowns and has 911 yards rushing and 14 scores.
A speedy wide receiver corps that includes seniors Avery Wipf (28 receptions) and Presley Myers, will need to get open against the Viborg-Hurley defense.
"They'll have to run their routes hard and take advantage of the guy who s guarding them. That is what we work on every day in practice," Connot said. "Our line has to protect for us. We always expect them to do that. We need all nine guys to do their job. If they take a step back, decide to take a play off, that's usually when a disaster happens, especially to us."
Connot said it will be important for the Comets to get off to a good start and not play catch-up too early in the game.
"We have to play with energy and intensity," he said. "We can't go in intimidated, that's the biggest thing. It's easy to be intimidated, these guys have never been in a game with this type of magnitude, against the defending state champs and the best team in 9AA They just have to worry about playing their game."
Unbeaten Lemmon/McIntosh hosts Florence/Henry
The Lemmon-McIntosh Cowboys played their way to last year's 9AA state semifinals, before losing to eventual state champion Viborg-Hurley 32-26.
They are itching to get back and moving on to the Dome. They get that chance Thursday night when they host sixth-seed Florence/Henry at 5:30 p.m.
"This group of boys played in the semifinals last year, so they are hungry to get back there again this year," Lemmon/McIntosh head coach Josh Anderson said. "We won the Little Moreau Conference Championship, which is a first for the Lemmon/McIntosh Cowboys football team. We have split it before with other teams, but never won it outright."
Lemmon/McIntosh, 9-0, ran past Elkton-Lake Benton 64-14 despite adverse weather conditions.
"Our first round victory over Elkton-Lake Benton was a nice win for us. We played really well and came out with a victory," Anderson said. "The day of the game we were out there with snow blowers and skid steers removing 8-10 inches of snow off of our field, and that night we were playing football on it. Our community was so awesome stepping up and helping remove that snow."
The high-scoring Cowboy offense has been led all season by quarterback Cody Thompson, who is 100-of-184 passing for 2,505 yards, 39 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Thompson also leads the team in rushing with 362 yards and nine scores, while Jacob Hetzel has 352 yards and five touchdowns.
Anderson said they will have to control the line of scrimmage to be successful against the Falcons.
"They have some big guys up front and we will need to take care of them so we can get our linebackers to the play," he said. "They have a very good running back so we have to tackle well as well. Offensively we have to give our quarterback time to find his guys. Our line has been so good all season we just need to keep doing it."
Florence/Henry, 7-3, just got past Deuel 6-0 to move on to the quarterfinals.
"They are big and athletic and seems like they are very physical," Anderson said of the Falcons. "They can throw it as well as run it so it will be a mixture which is something we don't normally see."
