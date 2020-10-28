Comets draw defending champion Viborg/Hurley

"Finally, we have to make plays. If our playmakers have a chance to make plays, make a big play, they have to do it. Against a team like Viborg, you have to take advantage of every opportunity given to you."

The Comets, 5-5 and winners of five straight, have been paced offensively by senior quarterback Sam Schlabach, who not only leads the team in passing, but in rushing as well.

Schlabach is 104-of-181 passing for 1,562 yards and 21 touchdowns and has 911 yards rushing and 14 scores.

A speedy wide receiver corps that includes seniors Avery Wipf (28 receptions) and Presley Myers, will need to get open against the Viborg-Hurley defense.

"They'll have to run their routes hard and take advantage of the guy who s guarding them. That is what we work on every day in practice," Connot said. "Our line has to protect for us. We always expect them to do that. We need all nine guys to do their job. If they take a step back, decide to take a play off, that's usually when a disaster happens, especially to us."

Connot said it will be important for the Comets to get off to a good start and not play catch-up too early in the game.