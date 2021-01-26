Comets edge Wildcats on DiBona's late 3

Jackson DiBona hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to lift the Rapid City Christian boys' basketball team past Custer 63-61 Tuesday night in Custer.
It was a come-from-behind win for the Comets, as the Wildcats used a big second quarter for a 37-24 halftime lead.
Rapid City Christian chipped away and cut the Custer lead to 48-44 before getting the last-second win.
Sam Schlabach led the Comets with 22 points, while DiBona added 19 points.
Jayce Kelley paced the Wildcats with a game-high 27 points, followed by Gunner Prior with 15 points and Gage Tennyson with 13 points.
Rapid City Christian, 8-2, hosts Timber Lake Friday and Custer, 6-6, is at Douglas Thursday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 68, SPEARFISH 41: The Cavaliers won their ninth straight game, stopping Spearfish Tuesday night in Spearfish.
The Cavaliers led for nearly the entire game and by as much as 32 points in the fourth quarter. STM was up 22-12 at the end of the first and 35-21 at halftime.
Ryan Wojcik had a big game for the Cavaliers with 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-4 3-pointers. Caleb Hollenbeck added 15 points (4-of-7 3s) and Cade Kandolin finished with 13 points (3-of-4 3s).
As a team, the Cavaliers shot a blistering 61% from the field (27-of-44) and hit 10-of-17 (59%) 3-pointers.
Seth Hamilton led Spearfish with nine points. The Spartans were 16-of-42 from the field, hitting 4-of-21 3-pointers.
St. Thomas More, 12-2, is at Sturgis Feb. 2, while Spearfish, 4-8, is at Rapid City Central Thursday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 62, NEWELL 37: The Tigers used a big second quarter to run past the Irrigators Tuesday night in Newell.
Leading 16-7 after the first quarter, the Tigers outscored the Irrigators 18-4 in the second and 28-26 in the final two quarters.
Leading the way for New Underwood was Garrett Medley with 13 points, followed by Cash Albers with 12 points, Emmitt Richter with 11 points and Linkin Ballard with 10 points.
William Juelfs led Newell with 11 points.
New Underwood, 5-6, is at Lyman Friday and Newell, 1-10, is at Faith Friday.
POTTER COUNTY 78, FAITH 67: The Battlers opened up an 18-point halftime lead and held off the Longhorns Tuesday night in Gettysburg.
Potter County led just 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, but used a 20-4 advantage in the second to take control. Faith was able to outscore the Battlers 50-43 in the second half, but couldn't make up the halftime deficit.
Jackson Schauer led Faith with 26 points (five 3-pointers) and three assists, while Caden Selby added 16 points.
Grant Luikens led Potter County with 27 points, followed by Kayden Ahelemeier with 17 points and Cooper Logan with 13 points.
Faith, 7-3, hosts Newell Friday, while Potter County, 8-3, is at North Central Thursday.
TIMBER LAKE 56, KADOKA AREA 46: The Panthers got past the Kougars Tuesday night in Timber Lake.
No other results were made available.
Timber Lake, 4-6, is at Rapid City Christian Friday and Kadoka Area, 5-4, is at Bison Friday.
Girls Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 55, SPEARFISH 41: The Class A top-ranked Cavaliers remained unbeaten with the big win over the Spartans Tuesday night in Spearfish.
The Cavaliers used big first and fourth quarters to distance themselves from the Class AA Spartans, who hung tough in the second and third quarters.
STM jumped out to a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 32-17 at halftime and 40-25 going into the fourth.
St. Thomas More had a balanced scoring attack with four players scoring in double figures. Jenna Jacobson, Reese Ross and Haleigh Timmer all scored 12 points and Mairin Duffy added 11 points.
STM was 18-of-46 from the field and hit 5-of-21 3-pointers and 14-of-20 free throws.
Stella Marcus led Spearfish with 15 points as the Spartans were 11-of-25 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the 3-point line, hitting just 8-of-19 free throws.
The Cavs also forced 23 Spearfish turnovers.
St. Thomas More, 12-0, is at Sturgis Thursday and Spearfish, 4-7, is at Rapid City Central Thursday.
CUSTER 58, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 53: The Wildcats broke a third-quarter tie and stopped the Lady Comets Tuesday night in Custer.
In a close game throughout, Custer led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, only to see Rapid City Christian take a 26-24 lead into the locker room at halftime. The teams were tied at 37-37 heading into the fourth.
Kellyn Kortemeyer led the Wildcats with 16 points and Allyson Cass added 12 points.
Alexa Ham led Rapid City Christian with 17 points and Olivia Kieffer added 14 points.
Custer, 5-8, is at Douglas Thursday and Rapid City Christian, 8-4, hosts Hot Springs Thursday.