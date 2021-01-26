Comets edge Wildcats on DiBona's late 3

As a team, the Cavaliers shot a blistering 61% from the field (27-of-44) and hit 10-of-17 (59%) 3-pointers.

Seth Hamilton led Spearfish with nine points. The Spartans were 16-of-42 from the field, hitting 4-of-21 3-pointers.

St. Thomas More, 12-2, is at Sturgis Feb. 2, while Spearfish, 4-8, is at Rapid City Central Thursday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 62, NEWELL 37: The Tigers used a big second quarter to run past the Irrigators Tuesday night in Newell.

Leading 16-7 after the first quarter, the Tigers outscored the Irrigators 18-4 in the second and 28-26 in the final two quarters.

Leading the way for New Underwood was Garrett Medley with 13 points, followed by Cash Albers with 12 points, Emmitt Richter with 11 points and Linkin Ballard with 10 points.

William Juelfs led Newell with 11 points.

New Underwood, 5-6, is at Lyman Friday and Newell, 1-10, is at Faith Friday.

POTTER COUNTY 78, FAITH 67: The Battlers opened up an 18-point halftime lead and held off the Longhorns Tuesday night in Gettysburg.