Comets hold off Belle to advance to SoDak16

Rapid City Christian rallied from a seven-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter and survived cold shooting and foul trouble to upend upset-minded Belle Fourche 45-40 in Region 7/B boys' basketball playoff action Friday night at Hart Ranch.
The win advances the Comets, 16-5, to the SoDak 16 next week. It will be the first time Christian has advanced to the round of 16 in four years of Class A play.
The Comets trailed 37-30 with less than four minutes to play. Presley Myers’ 3-pointer pulled Christian to within four and the Broncs answered with a basket in the lane from Anthony Budmayr to give Belle Fourche a six-point lead with less than three minutes remaining.
Christian outscored Belle 12-1 down the stretch, turning up the defensive pressure that forced key turnovers and relying on clutch shooting from the free throw line.
Sam Schlabach rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Myers and netted the put-back and was fouled. His free throw gave Christian a 40-39 lead at the 1:47 mark, the first lead for the hosts since a 14-13 lead midway through the second period.
Carson Glassbrenner’s free throw extended Christian’s lead to 41-39 and Belle’s Gage Kracht pulled the Broncs back to within one with a free throw with 44 seconds to go.
Belle Fourche, 9-12, missed three shots in the final 40 seconds and Christian responded with two free throws from Trace Trainor and a free throw each from Mitch Heidecker and Schlabach to close out the scoring.
“We knew it would be a dogfight,” said Comets coach Kyle Courtney. “We did not shoot the ball well at all but our guys stayed together, got the stops and kept their composure.
“We’ve been preaching at them that to be a good team, when we face adversity, we have to do other things well and find a way to win the game.”
The Broncs lost to Christian 60-52 in early February. The visitors came out and fought hard to lead 9-6 after one quarter and 20-18 at halftime. Christian saw two of its playmakers — juniors Mitch Heidecker and Glassbrenner — saddled with three fouls each midway through the second quarter. Heidecker collected his fourth foul 30 seconds into the second half and exited to the bench until a few minutes into the fourth quarter.
Cold shooting plagued both teams in the game. The Broncs entered the fourth quarter shooting at a frosty 25 percent (11 of 44). Christian was colder entering the final period, netting just seven of 35 shots (20 percent).
“I am pleased with our effort and proud of our boys. They are always going to give a good fight,” said Broncs coach Clay Pottorff. “They come to play and work hard every day and don’t give any excuses.”
Pottorff said he got "flustered" down the stretch and didn’t make the necessary adjustments when Christian switched things up in the final minutes.
Schlabach led Christian with 25 points, including 15 of the team’s 18 first-half points. Trainor scored eight points, Myers seven and Glassbrenner six. Schlabach (12) and Heidecker (11) combined for 23 of the Comets’ 38 rebounds.
Aiden Giffin led the Broncs with 15 points, Kracht and Budmayr added seven points each.
Belle Fourche made more field goals (14) than Christian (12) but the Comets drained 20 of 28 free throws in the contest.
Rapid City Christian, the ninth seed, will now take on No. 8 Dell Rapids Tuesday night in Parkston.