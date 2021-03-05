Comets hold off Belle to advance to SoDak16

“We knew it would be a dogfight,” said Comets coach Kyle Courtney. “We did not shoot the ball well at all but our guys stayed together, got the stops and kept their composure.

“We’ve been preaching at them that to be a good team, when we face adversity, we have to do other things well and find a way to win the game.”

The Broncs lost to Christian 60-52 in early February. The visitors came out and fought hard to lead 9-6 after one quarter and 20-18 at halftime. Christian saw two of its playmakers — juniors Mitch Heidecker and Glassbrenner — saddled with three fouls each midway through the second quarter. Heidecker collected his fourth foul 30 seconds into the second half and exited to the bench until a few minutes into the fourth quarter.

Cold shooting plagued both teams in the game. The Broncs entered the fourth quarter shooting at a frosty 25 percent (11 of 44). Christian was colder entering the final period, netting just seven of 35 shots (20 percent).

“I am pleased with our effort and proud of our boys. They are always going to give a good fight,” said Broncs coach Clay Pottorff. “They come to play and work hard every day and don’t give any excuses.”