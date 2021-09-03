Comets, Long pick up first win

The Rapid City Christian football team accomplished a pair of firsts with a 36-0 win over Hill City Friday in Hill City.

With the victory, the Comets earned their first win as an 11-man squad, while head coach Nathan Long picked up his first win as head coach.

Rapid City Christian led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and at halftime, before adding a pair of scores in the third to take control.

The Comets had a balanced offensive attack, led by quarterback Sam Fischer, who rushed 15 times for 92 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 84 yards. Christian Maseman had four catches for 28 yards receiving. Jackson DiBona had 38 yards receiving on three catches.

Wyatt Batie rushed 12 times for 65 yards and one rushing TD. Drake Lindberg rushed 10 times for 87 yards. He also added 11 tackles and an interception returned for a TD. Mitch Heidecker added 11 tackles and Hunter Lindberg added 9 tackles with 4 tackles for loss.

Rapid City Christian (1-2) will be back in action Sept. 18 at home against Hot Springs, while the Rangers (0-3) host Lead-Deadwood Sept. 17.

LENNOX 33, CUSTER 14: Lennox gained an early lead and didn’t look back as it picked up a win over Custer on Friday in Lennox.