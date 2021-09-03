Comets, Long pick up first win

The Rapid City Christian football team accomplished a pair of firsts with a 36-0 win over Hill City Friday in Hill City.
With the victory, the Comets earned their first win as an 11-man squad, while head coach Nathan Long picked up his first win as head coach.
Rapid City Christian led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and at halftime, before adding a pair of scores in the third to take control.
The Comets had a balanced offensive attack, led by quarterback Sam Fischer, who rushed 15 times for 92 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 84 yards. Christian Maseman had four catches for 28 yards receiving. Jackson DiBona had 38 yards receiving on three catches.
Wyatt Batie rushed 12 times for 65 yards and one rushing TD. Drake Lindberg rushed 10 times for 87 yards. He also added 11 tackles and an interception returned for a TD. Mitch Heidecker added 11 tackles and Hunter Lindberg added 9 tackles with 4 tackles for loss.
Rapid City Christian (1-2) will be back in action Sept. 18 at home against Hot Springs, while the Rangers (0-3) host Lead-Deadwood Sept. 17.
LENNOX 33, CUSTER 14: Lennox gained an early lead and didn’t look back as it picked up a win over Custer on Friday in Lennox.
The Orioles took a 33-0 lead into the fourth, before the Wildcats scored both of their touchdowns on a 42-yard run by Tyrin Scott, and a 1-yard run from Roland Sedlacek.
Jackson Arit led Lennox with 22 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Custer (0-2) will host Canton next Saturday.
TEA AREA 52, STURGIS 0: Class 11AA top-ranked Tea Area scored 30 second quarter points as it blanked the Scoopers Friday night in Tea.
Cael Lundin opened the scoring for the Titans as he scored on a 20-yard quarterback keeper early in the first, before Chase Van Tol scored on a 46-yard run in with two minutes remaining in the quarter.
Jaxon Weber paced Tea with five carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns, while Van Tol had 104 yards on five attempts.
Konner Berndt led the way for Sturgis with nine carries for 45 yards.
The Scoopers (0-2) will play at Pierre next Saturday.
GREGORY 34, BURKE 6: Rylan Peck had a big game to lead the Gorillas to a win over Burke on Friday.
Peck paced Gregory with 11 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown, while completing seven passes for 171 yards and three more scores.
Owen Hanson chipped in with three receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns, he also carried the ball 15 times for 100 yards.
Next up, the Gorillas (2-1) will host Kimball/White Lake on Friday.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 62, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 14: Sioux Falls Washington ran past the Cobblers for a win on Friday.
No other information was made available.
Rapid City Central (0-2) hosts Douglas on Friday.
HURON 34, SPEARFISH 9: Huron earned its first win of the season with a victory over the Spartans on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Spearfish (0-2) travels to Yankton on Friday.
LYMAN 44, SULLY BUTTES 6: The Raiders won their third game in a row to start the season as they bolted past Sully Buttes on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Lyman (2-0) will play at White River on Thursday.
WEST CENTRAL 45, BELLE FOURCHE 7: The Broncs weren’t able to get much going Friday as West Central cruised to a win.
No other information was made available.
Belle Fourche (0-2) will play at Douglas, Wyo., on Friday.
UPTON-SUNDANCE 54, LEAD-DEADWOOD 14: Upton-Sundance ran past the Golddiggers on Friday night.
No other information was made available.
Lead-Deadwood (1-2) will look to bounce back and Lakota Tech on Friday.
Cross country
Sheridan tops Northern Hills Invitational
Sheridan topped the boys' and girls' team competitions at the Northern Hills Invitational cross country meet in Spearfish Friday.
The Sheridan girls led the team standings with 31 points, Spearfish was second with 55 and Thunder Basin rounded out the top three with 82.
Individually, Peyton VanDeest led the Spartans with a first-place finish in 18 minutes, 27 seconds, while Abby Newton of Sheridan was second (18:35.61) and Kira Ubence of Douglas earned third (19:14.59).
On the boys' side, Sheridan was first with 21 points, Sturgis took second with 50 an Thunder Basin closed out the top three with 78.
Spearfish also led the individual standings as Keenan Urdiales finished in 15:41.
Austin Akers (16:00.17) and Robby Miller (16:15.85) took second and third place for Sheridan.