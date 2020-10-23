Comets pull away for another win over Wolverines

The Rapid City Christian football team faced off against the Jones County/White River Wolverines for the second straight week at home.
The Comets knew it wasn't going to be the same type of game (56-8 win last week) Friday night in the first round of the Class 9AA playoffs. It wasn't.
Rapid City Christian led by just a 14-8 score at halftime, before controlling the second half for the 38-16 win at a cold Hart Rance.
With the victory, the Comets, 5-5 on the season, move on and face No. 1 seed and defending state champion Viborg-Hurley Thursday in Viborg.
"You have to fight for the win, so we knew that first half was going to be tough, and Jones County/White River was going to give it their all," Christian head coach Ben Connot said. "They came out and battled us. Our guys hung in there with a bend, but don't break mentality. We were to able to settle in and made adjustments at halftime and came out and did what we needed to."
The Comets got the ball first to begin the third and drove right down the field and scored when senior quarterback Sam Schlabach hit junior wide receiver Jackson DiBona on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Schlabach ran in the 2-point conversion and Rapid City Christian led 22-8 early in the second half.
They used that momentum to pull away, scoring at the end of the quarter on a 15-yard run by Wyatt Batie and led 30-8 with one quarter to play.
"We walked into the locker room and talked about what needed to be done and understood that we couldn't just talk, we had to go out and execute," Comet senior receiver/defensive back Presley Myers said. "We came out and handled business."
Schalbach scored on a 12-yard run early in the fourth and added the 2-point conversion from the 20-point lead.
Jones County/White River's Wyatt Olson scored on a late 61-yard TD run to close the gap, but that was all the Rapid City Christian defense would allow.
In the first quarter the Comets got on the board on a 1-yard TD run by Sam Fischer, before the Wolverines Garret Hatheway scored on a 7-yard run when he fumbled into the end zone, but recovered it for the TD. Quarterback Colbe Scott's 2-point conversion tied the game at 8-8.
Wipf put the Comets out in front for good in the second quarter on a 38-yard TD reception from Schlabach as he spun and broke away from a couple of tacklers for the score.
The Comets were plagued a bit by their own miscues in the first half, with four false starts and one off-side penalty. Connot said they corrected those mistakes, and it showed.
"The guys executed and just settled in," he said. "We weren't getting false start penalties as much and the guys were catching the ball. We just started playing our game and settled down."
The combination of weather and adjustments made by the Wolverine defense changed the second game after Rapid City Christian dominated the first game with several big plays through the air and on the ground.
"We knew coming in that they have seniors and they were going to give it their all, they weren't going to lie down and roll over," Wipf said. "We had that mindset all week in practice and our coaches prepared us for that."
Wipf said the Wolverines had two safeties deep and were playing for the long ball.
"We ran short passes with the dink and dunk," he said. "But it was all mental. We just had to execute, it was on us."
Schablach was 16-of-30 passing for 206 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Wipf caught four passes for 81 yards and one score, while DiBona had two receptions for 37 yards and the score.
Schlabach led the way on the ground with 108 yards on 16 carries and the score, with Fischer gaining 61 yards on 13 carries and one TD and Batie with 89 yards on five rushes and one score.
Defensively, Schlabach had 18 tackles and two QB sacks, while Wipf had nine tackles and an interception, with Presley seven tackles and two sacks.
"They made some good plays, they have some great players," Wipf said. "Give credit our coaches, they prepared us on defense."
The win was the Comets fifth straight after opening 0-5.
"We came out on top, and there is a reason for that with all of the hard work that we put in," Myers said. "We're coming up with the best practices every day. We have a coach who loves us, and each one of these players would live and die for one another. I thank God for the opportunity to be on this field, and it's my senior season, so it was the last time on my home field to have a Dub and go on to the next round."
The Comets will hit the road in the quarterfinals and will have their hands full wit No. 1 and defending 9AA champs Viborg-Hurley, which crushed Parker 54-6 Thursday night.
"Obviously everyone knows about Viborg-Hurley, all you hear about is those guys," Connot said. "They're good, they are the real deal."
