Comets pull away for another win over Wolverines

The combination of weather and adjustments made by the Wolverine defense changed the second game after Rapid City Christian dominated the first game with several big plays through the air and on the ground.

"We knew coming in that they have seniors and they were going to give it their all, they weren't going to lie down and roll over," Wipf said. "We had that mindset all week in practice and our coaches prepared us for that."

Wipf said the Wolverines had two safeties deep and were playing for the long ball.

"We ran short passes with the dink and dunk," he said. "But it was all mental. We just had to execute, it was on us."

Schablach was 16-of-30 passing for 206 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Wipf caught four passes for 81 yards and one score, while DiBona had two receptions for 37 yards and the score.

Schlabach led the way on the ground with 108 yards on 16 carries and the score, with Fischer gaining 61 yards on 13 carries and one TD and Batie with 89 yards on five rushes and one score.

Defensively, Schlabach had 18 tackles and two QB sacks, while Wipf had nine tackles and an interception, with Presley seven tackles and two sacks.