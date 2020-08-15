Comets, Raiders earn tennis wins over Roncalli

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Christian and Rapid City Stevens both came away with big wins over Aberdeen Roncalli Saturday in girls' tennis action at Sioux Park.

Rapid City Christian earned a 9-0 win, while the Raiders rolled to an 8-1 victory.

For the Comets, earning singles wins were Ella Hancock, 10-2 over Hallie Haskell at No. 1, Julia Anderson, 10-3 over Ali Muller at No. 2, Mia Shankle, 10-7 over Jemini Cantalope at No. 3, Hannah Beckoff, 10-4 over River Haskell at No. 4, Leah Ryherd, 10-3 over Raly Haskell at No. 5 and Ciera Crawford, 10-1 at No. 6 over Katherine Kretchman.

In doubles play, Hancock and Ganderson stopped Hallie Haskell and Muller 10-3 at No. 1, Shankle and Beckoff downed Cantalope and River Haskell 10-6 and Ryherd and Crawford 10-3 over Raley Haskell and Kretchman.

The Comets return to action Tuesday at Spearfish.

Stevens opened the season in dominating fashion as well, winning five of the six singles matches and all three doubles matches.

At No. 1 singles, Vanessa Wittenburg went three sets to beat Hallie Haskell, 6-4, 1-6 and 10-3. At No. 2, Muller stopped the Raiders' Ali Scott 6-3, 6-2, while at No. 3, Stevens' Anna Mueller defeated Cantalope 6-1, 6-0.