Comets run past Bennett County

The Rapid City Christian boys' basketball team jumped on Bennett County early and ran past the Warriors 71-39 Thursday night in Martin.

The Comets led 27-4 at the end of first quarter, 48-17 at halftime and 60-24 at end of the third

Presley Myers led the Comets with 17 points, Sam Schlabach added 15 points and Ian Clewley scored 10. Also for Rapid City Christian, Jackson DiBona had nine points and Mitch Heidecker finished with eight points.

Sam Byrne and Kaedom Jack had nine points each for Bennett County and Derrick Two Bulls had seven points.

Rapid City Christian, 6-2, hosts Harding County tonight, while Bennett County, 4-8, is at Philip Saturday.

Girls Basketball

WINNER 60, KADOKA AREA 32: The Warriors had little trouble in running past the Lady Kougars Thursday night in Winner.

Winner led 26-6 at the end of the first quarter and 47-16 at halftime.

Belle Swedlund outscored Kadoka Area alone with 33 points, grabbing nine rebounds, while Kalla Bertram added 16 points.

Laine Blair led Kadoka Area with 10 points.