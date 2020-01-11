Comets run past Jones County in second half

Despite a tough opening half for the unbeaten Rapid City Christian boys’ basketball team, the Comets bounced back with a big third quarter to score a 56-41 victory over Jones County Saturday at the Kadoka Kougar Classic.
The Coyotes jumped out to a 10-8 lead at the end of the first, before Christian took a 22-18 advantage into the half.
In the third quarter, the Comets began to pull away and outscored Jones County 20-9 to put the game out of reach.
“Credit to Jones County, they came out and really got after us,” Christian coach Kyle Courtney said. “We struggled in the first half, but in the second half we executed much better. It wasn’t pretty, but I am pleased we were able to pull it out.”
Sam Schlabach paced the Comets with 17 points, Payton Causey added 10 points and Ethan Wipf finished with eight.
Mitch Heidecker led Christian in rebounds with 10.
Wyatt Olson led the Coyotes with 16 points, while Jake Dowling scored 12 points and Riley Rankin had 10.
Rapid City Christian (6-0) is at Harding County Thursday, while Jones County (3-4) plays at Colome.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 57, PIERRE 48: The Cobblers got 26 points from Kohl Meisman and won their fourth straight game with the victory over the Governors Saturday in Pierre.
Central led 31-24 at halftime and by as much as 16 in the fourth quarter.
Meisman was 11-of-19 from the field and hit two 3-pointers to pace Central. Micah Swallow added 14 points as the Cobblers hit 23-of-56 from the field. Robbie Weber also grabbed nine rebounds for Central and Erik Keohane added eight boards.
Lincoln Keinholz led Pierre with 13 points and Grey Zael scoed 12.
The Cobblers, 6-3, host Sturgis Thursday.
RED CLOUD 43, BELLE FOURCHE 36: Red Cloud outscored the Broncs 23-10 in the second half as the Crusaders earned a win Saturday in Belle Fourche.
Jarron Big Horn paced the Crusaders with 18 points, while Beau Donavan finished with 10.
Kelby Olson led the Broncs with 10 points.
Red Cloud (5-4) hosts Spearfish Saturday, while Belle Fourche (5-4) is at Spearfish on Tuesday.
LEMMON 53, NEW UNDERWOOD 29: Jacob Hetzel finished with 15 points to lead the Cowboys to a win over New Underwood.
Dusty Merchen led the way for the Tigers with nine points.
Lemmon (4-4) is at Bowman County, Neb., on Tuesday, while New Underwood (3-3) takes on Faith on the first day of the West River Challenge Thursday in Philip.
SPEARFISH 56, DOUGLAS 55: John Nickles had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead the Spartans to a narrow win over Douglas on Saturday in Spearfish.
Ryan Peldo chipped in with eight points for Spearfish, while Jake Powell added seven points and eight boards.
Darrell Knight scored 12 points for the Patriots and Kyle Shields added 11.
The Spartans (3-4) will host Belle Fourche Tuesday, while Douglas (1-6) is at Lead-Deadwood.
OELRICHS 75, PHILIP 53: The Tigers got a big game from Benny Benson to stop the Scotties Saturday in Philip.
Benson finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while teammate Lewis Wilson added 14 points and eight rebounds and Toby Swallow scored 11 points.
No results for Philip were made available.
Oelrichs, 4-4, returns to action Jan. 23 when it hosts New Underwood, while Philip, 0-7-, hosts Hill City Tuesday.
WINNER 63, GREGORY 52: The Warriors got 33 points from Brady Fritz in the win over the Gorillas Saturday in Gregory.
Joren Bruun also scored 11 points for Winner..
Leading scorers for Gregory were Cody Determan with 20 points, followed by Tommy Determan with 14 and Daniel Mitchell with 1.
Winner, 5-2, hosts Valentine, Neb., Tuesday, while Gregory, 5-2, hosts Wagner Tuesday.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 74, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 63: The Raiders jumped out to a fast start and held off the Golden Eagles for their sixth straight win Saturday in Aberdeen.
No other information was made available.
Stevens, 6-3, hosts Campbell County (Gillette, Wyo.) Friday.
Girls Basketball
FAITH 66, HARDING COUNTY 34: The Lady Longhorns doubled up the Ranchers early and ran away with the big win Saturday in Faith.
Faith led 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and 35-16 at halftime.
Sydnie Schauer led Faith with 15 points, followed by Allix Vance and TyAnn Mortenson with 12 points each and Kaycee Groves with 11.
Reese Hunsucker led Harding County with eight points.
Faith, 6-1, is at the West River Tournament that begins Tuesday in Newell, while Harding County, 2-5, hosts Bowman County, N.D., Tuesday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 56, BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 27: The Cavaliers remained unbeaten with another lop-sided win, stopping the Huskies Saturday in emery.
No other results were made available.
STM, 7-0, returns home Tuesday to host Custer.
SPEARFISH 48, DOUGLAS 45: The Spartans outscored the Patriots 14-11 in the final quarter to score the narrow win on Saturday.
Bella Reid led the way for Spearfish with 16 points, while Stella Marcus chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Chantell Jones paced Douglas with 12 points, followed by Mikayla Grim, who added nine points.
The Spartans (2-5) will host Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while the Patriots (2-4) travel to Lead-Deadwood.
CUSTER 42, STURGIS 39: The Wildcats earned their sixth win of the season with a victory over Sturgis Saturday night in Custer.
Josey Wahlstrom paced Custer with 12 points, while Kylie Shaw led the way for the Scoopers with 12 points.
The Wildcats (6-3) will play at St. Thomas More on Tuesday, while Sturgis (2-5) is at Rapid City Central on Thursday.
High School Wrestling
Raiders take third at Bismarck Rotary
The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team wasn’t able to make up any more ground on the second day of the Bismarck Rotary, finishing in third place with a two-day score of 205.5.
Sidney kept hold of the top spot with 295.5, while Bismarck High School was second with 223.5.
Rapid City Central moved up eight spots on the second day, earning an 11th place finish with 85.
The Raiders held on to their top three finish with a pair of individual champions.
Declan Malone took first at 138 pounds with a 7-2 decision over Clay Radenz of Bismarck Century, while Cooper Voorhees earned a decision victory (9-5) over Dylan Lutz of Sidney at 160 pounds.
Kadyn Kraye (138) and Wyatt Jungclaus (170) led the way for the Cobblers with third-place finishes.
Next up, Rapid City Stevens is at the Jerry Opbroek Invitational in Mitchell on Saturday, while Rapid City Central hosts Douglas on Tuesday.