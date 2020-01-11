Comets run past Jones County in second half

Despite a tough opening half for the unbeaten Rapid City Christian boys’ basketball team, the Comets bounced back with a big third quarter to score a 56-41 victory over Jones County Saturday at the Kadoka Kougar Classic.

The Coyotes jumped out to a 10-8 lead at the end of the first, before Christian took a 22-18 advantage into the half.

In the third quarter, the Comets began to pull away and outscored Jones County 20-9 to put the game out of reach.

“Credit to Jones County, they came out and really got after us,” Christian coach Kyle Courtney said. “We struggled in the first half, but in the second half we executed much better. It wasn’t pretty, but I am pleased we were able to pull it out.”

Sam Schlabach paced the Comets with 17 points, Payton Causey added 10 points and Ethan Wipf finished with eight.

Mitch Heidecker led Christian in rebounds with 10.

Wyatt Olson led the Coyotes with 16 points, while Jake Dowling scored 12 points and Riley Rankin had 10.

Rapid City Christian (6-0) is at Harding County Thursday, while Jones County (3-4) plays at Colome.