Comets set record with 80-0 win over Bison

The Rapid City Christian football team broke a school record in points scored in one game, crushing Bison 80-0 Friday night in a game that ended at halftime.

The previous scoring record was 74 points from the 1997 season.

Sam Schlabach had a huge game as he went 8-of-12 passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also had four rushes for 33 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he had three quarterback sacks and returned a interception 36 yards for a TD. He also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Avery Wipf had two catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns and Presley Myers had three catches for 57 yards and one receiving touchdown. He also returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown.

Sam Fischer had eight carries for 63 yards and one touchdown.

The Comets, 3-5 and winners of three straight games, close the regular season Friday when they host Jones County/White River. Bison, 2-5, hosts Lemmon/McIntosh.

STURGIS 42, MITCHELL 20: The Scoopers won their third game of the season with a big victory over the Kernels Friday night in Sturgis.

The Scoopers led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and 29-20 at halftime.