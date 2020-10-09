Comets set record with 80-0 win over Bison

The Rapid City Christian football team broke a school record in points scored in one game, crushing Bison 80-0 Friday night in a game that ended at halftime.
The previous scoring record was 74 points from the 1997 season.
Sam Schlabach had a huge game as he went 8-of-12 passing for 143 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also had four rushes for 33 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he had three quarterback sacks and returned a interception 36 yards for a TD. He also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Avery Wipf had two catches for 33 yards and two touchdowns and Presley Myers had three catches for 57 yards and one receiving touchdown. He also returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown.
Sam Fischer had eight carries for 63 yards and one touchdown.
The Comets, 3-5 and winners of three straight games, close the regular season Friday when they host Jones County/White River. Bison, 2-5, hosts Lemmon/McIntosh.
STURGIS 42, MITCHELL 20: The Scoopers won their third game of the season with a big victory over the Kernels Friday night in Sturgis.
The Scoopers led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and 29-20 at halftime.
Sturgis quarterback Owen Cass was a perfect 11-of-11 passing for 281 yards int he first half alone and 15-of-23 for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
Sanden Graham caught seven passes for 207 yards and two scores, while Kaden Phillips caught four passes for 103 yards and three touchdowns.
Sturgis, 3-4, are at Belle Fourche Friday night while Mitchell, 3-4, is at Pierre.
KIMBALL/WHITE LAKE 28, BURKE 22: The WiLdKats rallied int he fourth quarter to edge the Cougar for their first win of the season.
Burke led 22-20 going into the fourth, but Kimball/White Lake scored the game-winner on a 1-yard run by Nolan Kirsch two minutes into the quarter.
Kirsch was 11-of-14 passing for 144 yards and one score and ran for 161 yards on 32 carries.
Taran Serr ran for 76 yards for Burke and Tucker Even added 62 yards on the ground.
Kimball/White Lake, 1-6, closes at Gregroy Friday, while Burke, 4-3, hosts an unknown opponent.
