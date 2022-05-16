Comets within striking distance after Day 1 of State

Rapid City Christian ended Day 1 of the Class A State Tennis Tournament in prime position Monday at Sioux Park.

The Comets rounded out the opening day of competition within striking distance of the top spot, tied with Yankton for second place in the team standings at 287.5 points. At the conclusion of play Mitchell held the lead at 300 points.

Head coach Sterling Greni said his team exceeded his expectations and that he feels good about Christian’s positioning through the first day of tennis.

“We are in five of the six flights of singles and all three flights of doubles," Greni said. "Our fate is in our hands. What more could you ask for?”

The Comets went 7-1 in singles action as five of six student-athletes qualified for the semifinals in their respective flights. Noah Greni, Andrew Dobbs, Jack Hancock, Noah Geyer and Henry Beckloff each advanced to the championship semifinals, while Joe Schneller bounced back and advanced to the fifth-place match in the consolation bracket.

Noah Greni looked impressive in singles play, despite the pressure of entering the tournament as the top seed in Flight 1.

“I think it was a good start and a good warm up to shake off the nerves,” Sterling Greni said. “I think he was a little bit nervous, especially being the No. 1 seed that puts a little bit more pressure on him.”

After an opening round bye, the freshman defeated Aberdeen Roncalli’s Daniel Gamboa 7-5, 6-1 in the championship quarterfinals. During the first set, Sterling Greni pulled Noah Greni to the side and gave him some advice that settled his nerves.

“He told me to start taking it a little more seriously and to wrap the match up,” Noah Greni said. “We had a long couple of days ahead of us.”

Noah Greni returns to action against No. 4 Macon Larson from Mitchell in the semifinals Tuesday.

In the second flight, No. 3 Schneller exited early after a first-round bye in a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Lennox’s Andrew Daughtry.

The junior rebounded and added points in the consolation bracket with a 10-6 win over Roncalli’s Cason Hellwig to advance to a pivotal fifth-place match against Yankton’s Ryan Schulte.

“I don’t know if it was for my confidence but it was definitely good for the team,” Schneller said. “I’m happy that everyone else is doing well and I’m going to focus on doubles and my fifth-place match. It’s more for the team now than for my personal record.”

No. 2 Dobbs fared well in the third singles flight with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Lennox’s Cody Plank in the championship quarterfinals after a bye in the opening round. Dobbs faces off against No. 3 Aidan Patrick from Mitchell in the semifinals.

In the fourth flight, No. 2 Hancock defeated No. 7 Lauy Kue Say from Huron 6-4, 6-2 to advance after a first round bye. Hancock returns to action Tuesday against No. 3 Harrison Krajewski from Yankton for a spot in the title match.

No. 4 Geyer won both of his matches at No. 5 singles. The eighth-grader defeated Lennox’s Dason Wilson in the opening round 6-0, 6-2 and Sioux Falls Christian’s James Woodward in the quarterfinals 6-0, 6-1. Geyer squares off against the top seed Keaton List Tuesday for a spot in the championship match.

In the sixth flight, third-seeded Beckloff took advantage of a first-round bye and defeated Lennox’s No. 6 Eli Plank 6-0, 6-3 to advance to a semifinal match with No. 2 Miles Krajewski from Yankton.

In doubles play Christian finished doubles play a perfect 4-0 as all three groups advanced to the championship semifinals.

Second-seeded Noah Greni and Schneller set the tone with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Huron in the quarterfinals of Flight 1.

“It helped a lot,” Noah Greni said. “I think a lot of people thought we’d be the underdog but we performed really well today.”

The duo returns to action Tuesday in the semifinals against No. 3 Mitchell

In the second flight, the No. 3 team of Dobbs and Hancock continued the trend after a bye and swept No. 6 Roncalli 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. The Comets face off against No. 2 Mitchell in the semifinals.

In No. 3 doubles, the fourth-seeded tandem of Geyer and Beckloff defeated No. 13 Spearfish in the opening round 6-1, 6-0 and bested No. 5 Lennox 6-1, 6-4 to clinch a berth in the semis. Christian returns to action against No. 1 Yankton on Tuesday.

Play in the tournament resumes at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Sioux Park with singles play in the championship semifinals.

Team Results after Day 1

1. Mitchell 300

2. RC Christian 287.5

2. Yankton 287.5

4. Pierre T.F. Riggs 224

5. SF Christian 214.5

6. Lennox 199.5

7. Huron 164.5

8. Aberdeen Roncalli 135.5

9. Spearfish 78

10. Milbank 73.5

11. Madison 59

12. St. Thomas More 12

