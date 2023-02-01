 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

Committee approves report recommending Sen. Frye-Mueller's censure, reinstatement

  • Updated
  • 0

The South Dakota Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion unanimously approved Wednesday a report recommending the censure of suspended Sen. Julie-Frye Mueller for harassment.

Wednesday's committee meeting lasted less than five minutes to approve the report. In the report, the committee states it found that Frye-Mueller "engaged in harassment" that "had the effect of unreasonably interfering with an individual employee's work performance and creating an intimidating working environment in the Legislative Research Council.

The Select Committee recommended Frye-Mueller be censured by the Senate and to immediately lift her suspension.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Additionally, the committee recommended the Senate limit Frye-Mueller's interaction with the LRC to just the director of the agency or the director's designees for the remainder of the legislative session. The recommendation includes that Frye-Mueller not have contact with pages or interns.

People are also reading…

Download PDF Senate Select Committee report
A draft of the Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion was approved Wednesday, recommending the Senate censure Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller for harassment. The report also recommends Frye-Mueller's suspension be lifted and that her contact with Legislative Research Council staff members be limited for the remainder of the legislative session.

The Senate will meet later today and is expected to take up the recommendation. In order to censure Frye-Mueller, it will take a three-fifths vote of the Senate.

Frye-Mueller is accused of having an inappropriate and allegedly harassing conversation with an LRC staff member about childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is received.

Julie Frye-Mueller

Frye-Mueller

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments says that her legislative punishment followed comments she made to a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature’s research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday. He has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Students in India risk arrest to screen Modi documentary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News