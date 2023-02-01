Committee approves report recommending Sen. Frye-Mueller's censure, reinstatement

The South Dakota Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion unanimously approved Wednesday a report recommending the censure of suspended Sen. Julie-Frye Mueller for harassment.

Wednesday's committee meeting lasted less than five minutes to approve the report. In the report, the committee states it found that Frye-Mueller "engaged in harassment" that "had the effect of unreasonably interfering with an individual employee's work performance and creating an intimidating working environment in the Legislative Research Council.

The Select Committee recommended Frye-Mueller be censured by the Senate and to immediately lift her suspension.

Additionally, the committee recommended the Senate limit Frye-Mueller's interaction with the LRC to just the director of the agency or the director's designees for the remainder of the legislative session. The recommendation includes that Frye-Mueller not have contact with pages or interns.

The Senate will meet later today and is expected to take up the recommendation. In order to censure Frye-Mueller, it will take a three-fifths vote of the Senate.

Frye-Mueller is accused of having an inappropriate and allegedly harassing conversation with an LRC staff member about childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is received.