Committee tasked with offering football classifications forms another committee

Forming a new classification system for high school football continues to elude the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors.

At its April meeting, the board considered going from a seven-class system to one with five classes. At that meeting concerns were raised about whether all schools had had a chance to see the proposed five-class system. The football advisory committee was tasked with developing a new five-class system and presenting the plan at the board’s June meeting.

At a special teleconference meeting on Thursday, the board learned that instead of creating a new five-class system, the advisory committee asked for more time. The advisory committee asked for the formation of a new subcommittee that would include three representatives from each division —AAA/AA,/A/B and nine-man coaches — as well as representatives of Native American schools and officials. The advisory committee sought to meet in August and November and present a plan to the board at its January 2021 meeting.

Multiple times during the board’s teleconference meeting, members suggested that it would be next to impossible for schools to agree on a classification system.