Committee to recommend censure of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, reinstatement in Senate

A South Dakota Senate committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to draft a report recommending censure of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, an immediate reinstatement from her suspension, and to limit her access to Legislative Research Council staff following an allegation of unprofessional behavior and harassment.

Frye-Mueller, a Rapid City Republican who represents District 30, is accused of allegedly having inappropriate conversations and harassing an LRC staff member about childhood vaccines and breastfeeding. She was removed from her committee assignments last week and then later suspended by the full Senate pending the investigation.

Earlier Tuesday evening, the Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion met behind closed doors to hear testimony from the LRC staff member. What was said in that session is unknown.

However, the Senate released a redacted written statement from the staff member on Monday prior to Tuesday's hearing. The statement also included allegations against Frye-Mueller's husband, Mike Mueller, who was reportedly in the LRC staff member's office at the time.

After discussing a draft of a bill that Frye-Mueller was sponsoring, the conversation allegedly turned to the staff member's recently born infant. In the report, the staff member said Frye-Mueller asked about the infant's childhood vaccine status and then alleges Frye-Mueller "proceeded to point her finger at me and aggressively say that this will cause him issues."

The staff member alleged that Frye-Mueller said vaccines will cause the baby to have Down's syndrome and autism. The staff member also alleged that Frye-Mueller said the baby "will die from those vaccines."

The conversation allegedly turned to breastfeeding, the staff member claimed. In the staff member's report, it is alleged that Frye-Mueller told the staff member their husband could "suck on my breasts" to get milk to come in. Frye-Mueller allegedly said "a good time for that is at night" and then made "hand gestures to her chest area and motion for her husband to see if he agreed. He (Mueller) smiled and nodded," the report states.

Frye-Mueller did not testify in the executive session, but the staff member was questioned by Frye-Mueller's attorney, former South Dakota Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard.

Following the closed-door testimony, the committee returned to an open session to hear arguments from Haugaard about the alleged incident. Haugaard said the Senate's actions to suspend Frye-Mueller were unconstitutional without due process.

Haugaard made several requests to allow additional witnesses to testify on the credibility of the staff member, but at first did not allow Frye-Mueller or her husband to testify.

Following several lines of questioning between Haugaard and the committee, Haugaard requested a brief recess to speak with Frye-Mueller and Mueller about testifying.

Both agreed.

Frye-Mueller testified she asked the staff member how her baby was doing and then she asked the staffer a question about whether or not the hospital in Pierre was requiring immediate vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella.

Frye-Mueller testified she asked the question because she understood the hospital in Rapid City was requiring the vaccine and was wondering if the same policy applied in the Pierre hospital. Frye-Mueller denied under oath that she said vaccines would cause Down's syndrome, autism or the baby's death.

During testimony, Frye-Mueller said her own children had received childhood vaccines.

Frye-Mueller also testified she asked the staff member if she went home for lunch to be with her child. Frye-Mueller said the staff member told her no because she was unable to breastfeed.

Frye-Mueller testified that she asked the staff member if she wanted advice that she learned as a new mother about breastfeeding. She said the staff member agreed and Frye-Mueller shared a story from when she was a new mother about breastfeeding.

Under oath, Frye-Mueller denied ever saying the staff member's husband should initiate milk production and that a good time to do it was at night. Frye-Mueller testified she never made hand gestures to her chest area to see if her husband agreed.

Frye-Mueller said that was "disgusting" talk that she would never say. During testimony, Frye-Mueller became emotional several times when talking on the matter and denied that type of talk would never come from her. She said she was upset that people would ever think that she would talk in such a way.

She said she saw the staff member as a friend and that it was a friendly conversation between two women. Frye-Mueller said after this incident, and the release of the staff member's report, she now realizes the staffer was not a friend.

Mueller backed up his wife's statement in sworn testimony, and said he attempted to leave the office when the "girl talk" began, but it was a brief conversation and he thought nothing of it. He also denied the allegation of nodding his head and smiling when the discussion of breast milk production turned to a husband's participation.

Following closing arguments from Haugaard, Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba made a motion for Senate staff to write a report recommending Frye-Mueller's censure, an immediate reinstatement from her suspension, and to limit her interaction with LRC staff. The motion was approved unanimously.

The report is expected to be ready Wednesday afternoon. The committee will review the report and is expected to present it to the full Senate later in the day.

Judge denies Frye-Mueller motion

Earlier Tuesday, a federal judge denied Frye-Mueller's request to immediately intervene to reinstate her abilities in the Senate and to expedite a hearing on if her First Amendment rights were violated.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Roberto Lange issued his order stating Frye-Mueller's claim for immediate action "cites to no authority but presumably is meant to be a motion for temporary restraining order."

Lange denied the temporary restraining order, in part, because Frye-Mueller failed to show notice to Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck that she was asking for immediate reinstatement and an expedited hearing.

"Frye-Mueller has failed to satisfy the requirements for a temporary restraining order because there was no written certification of 'any efforts to give notice and the reasons why [notice] should not be required,'" Lange wrote in his order.

Lange ordered Frye-Mueller and Schoenbeck to cooperate to set a hearing for preliminary injunction for Feb. 7 or Feb. 10.

Frye-Mueller filed the lawsuit Monday alleging Schoenbeck and the Senate violated her First Amendment rights when she was suspended and stripped of her voting rights in the current legislative session.