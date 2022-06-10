Community Connect seeks donations, volunteers for June 23 event

The next Community Connect event — linking people with services that can help them — will be June 23 in Rapid City. Community Connect offers anyone in need free, gently used clothing and housewares. Several local organizations and state agencies will provide information about their services and resources.

Community Connect is open to everyone, and there are no income guidelines. Community Connect is sponsored by Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition and the Salvation Army. The previous Community Connect in April attracted 750 people, co-organizer Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna said.

The next Community Connect will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 at 855 Omaha St. (the former Albertson’s store) in Rapid City. The Department of Health will provide free testing for sexually transmitted diseases from 9 a.m. to noon. The Salvation Army and Fountain Springs Church will serve lunch. Face masks will be available for those who don’t have one.

More than a dozen agencies and organizations will participate that assist families, veterans, people with disabilities, offer housing and utility assistance, and other services. Parents are encouraged to stop by and visit with representatives from Discovery Center, which is looking for more children to sign up for its free after-school and summer programs.

Volunteers are needed to help with set-up on June 22 and during Community Connect on June 23. Volunteers can stay the whole day or for shorter amounts of time, depending on their schedules, Burckhard-McKenna said. Even volunteering for an hour is helpful.

Volunteers are welcome to show up either day to help, although Burckhard-McKenna prefers that people contact her ahead of time so she can let them know what tasks she needs help with. Call or text Burckhard-McKenna at 801-231-3998.

Community Connect’s regifting store will be back with clothes for all ages and housewares free of charge to anyone in need. Clean donated items in good condition are always needed. Donations can be dropped off at 855 Omaha St. between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 22.

Clothing and shoes for men, women and children are consistently among the most in-demand items.

“We have so many men that shop now,” Burckhard-McKenna said. Many men need t-shirts, heavy pants and jackets to wear to work.

Donations of housewares and decorative items – but not furniture – are always needed, as are toys, DVDs and paperback books for adults, and baby items and strollers.

“Housewares and bedding are huge, especially towels. People are always looking for towels,” Burckhard-McKenna said.

The regifting store does not accept used underwear, which people have tried to donate to previous events. Hardcover books, reference books, textbooks and encyclopedias will not be accepted either.

Burckhard-McKenna refers people who want to donate clean furniture in good condition to Cornerstone Apartments. Contact program manager Maryann Leanna at mleanna@cornerstonemission.org for more information.

Burckhard-McKenna said she’s grateful for ongoing support from Spartan Nash that provides the free use of the building, Black Hills Harley-Davidson that donates tables, chairs and clothing racks, and Clothes Mentor that donates women’s clothing.

