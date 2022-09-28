Community events in Belle Fourche, Rapid City aid those in need

Now is an ideal time to clean out those closets and cupboards. Two Community Closet and Community Connect events are coming up in Belle Fourche and Rapid City, and donations of clothing, housewares and more are needed.

Community Closet and Community Connect offer anyone in need free, gently used clothing and housewares. There are no income guidelines. Several local organizations and state agencies will provide information about their services and resources.

In Belle Fourche, the fourth annual Community Closet is scheduled for 12:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Venue 519, 519 Fifth St. The event is sponsored by the Belle Fourche High School National Honor Society, Black Hills Special Services Cooperative and Goodwill.

Pastor Alan Harris and his parish, Julesburg Christian Church, from Julesburg, Colo., will drop off 1,000 boxes of items on Oct. 21, and local donations are welcome as well, organizer Jeanne McKenna said. Donated items can be taken to Venue 519 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21, and 8 to 11 a.m. Oct. 24.

Rapid City’s next Community Connect will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at 855 Omaha St., the former Albertson’s store. Donated items can be dropped off at 855 Omaha St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14.

Community Connect is sponsored by the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition, Goodwill, Spartan-Nash and The Salvation Army. Face masks will be provided if needed during the event, and free testing for sexually transmitted diseases will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

McKenna is looking for a sponsor or sponsors to provide free lunch to those who attend Community Connect.

“Anyone willing to help with this would be great. We try to feed 400 people for lunch,” she said.

McKenna also needs volunteers to assist with Community Connect. Call or text her between Oct. 12 and Nov. 14 at 801-231-3998 for more information about volunteering.

Community Connect events are held year-round in Rapid City, but McKenna said attendance numbers and requests for help increase as the weather cools and winter approaches.

“I definitely get a lot more calls in the fall and winter than spring and summer for people in need. Last year, our September and November events (each) brought in 1,000 participants,” McKenna said.

McKenna said clean, gently used items in good condition or new items may be donated.

“We do not take used underwear at all except boxers. Socks must be clean on the bottom, nothing full of holes, dirty, smells like cigarette smoke, and stinky of any kind. It is an insult to our clients to expect them to wear dirty clothes,” McKenna said. “‘In need’ does not mean dirty. … Some folks donate stuff that should have been thrown away years ago.”

Recent Community Connect events have attracted more men, and that trend is continuing.

“We are starting to see a huge increase in men shopping at these events. … I am always in need of men’s and kids’ clothing. Shoes are a great hit, especially boots, gloves and hats this time of year. Any household items such as wall hangings, knick-knacks, kitchen stuff, towels, bedding, pictures, table lamps, pillows, etc.,” McKenna said.

“Housewares and bedding are huge, especially towels. People are always looking for towels,” she said.

Kids’ books and toys are always needed, and Community Connect events accept donations of paperback books for adults. No hardcover books for adults will be accepted except cookbooks.

Personal care items such as cosmetics, lotion and hygiene products are needed, as well as household products including toilet paper, laundry detergent and household cleaning supplies. McKenna said donations of tools and flashlights are welcome, as well.

Community Connect does not take donations of large items and furniture. McKenna refers people who want to donate clean furniture in good condition to Cornerstone Apartments. Contact program manager Maryann Leanna at mleanna@cornerstonemission.org for more information.